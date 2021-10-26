DUBAI
West Indies were left with an uphill task of qualifying for the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup after plunging to their second straight defeat with a resounding eight-wicket loss to South Africa here yesterday.
The reigning champions were only able to muster 143 for eight off their 20 overs after being sent in, and the Proteas chased down the target with 10 balls remaining at the Dubai International Stadium.
Last weekend, West Indies suffered a six-wicket defeat to England at the same venue after a wretched batting display which saw them bundled out for 55.
Needing a victory against South Africa to put their campaign back on course, West Indies squandered a solid start after Evin Lewis struck 56 off 35 deliveries to dominate a 73-run opening stand with Lendl Simmons (16).
The left-handed Lewis belted three fours and half-dozen sixes but once he perished to the third ball of the 11th over, West Indies lost eight wickets for 70 runs to decline quickly.
Captain Kieron Pollard struck 26 from 20 balls down the order but was unable to revive his side’s fortunes as fast bowler Dwaine Pretorius snared three for 27 and left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, two for 24.
In reply, South Africa were set back by the early loss of captain Tamba Bavuma for two to the sixth delivery of the innings but Aiden Markram struck an unbeaten 51 off 26 balls and Rassie van der Dussen, an unbeaten 43 off 51 deliveries, to rescue the run chase.