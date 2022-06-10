West Indies lose 2nd ODI by 120 runs

West Indies suffered their tenth straight One-Day International series defeat to Pakistan yesterday after botching a gettable target and slumping to a heavy 120-run loss in the arid heat of Multan.
In pursuit of 276, they looked to be on course when they stormed to 72 for one in the tenth over but flattered to deceive, losing their last nine wickets for 84 runs as left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz scythed through the innings to end with four for 19 from ten overs.
Seamer Mohammad Wasim chipped in with three for 34 while leg-spinner Shadab Khan claimed two for 40, the Caribbean side folding for a disappointing 155 in the 33rd over and further extending their 31-year wait for a series win over their Asian rivals.
Shamarh Brooks led with a stylish 42 and Kyle Mayers belted an aggressive 25-ball 33 but thereafter, only captain Nicholas Pooran with 25 showed any enterprise.
“It was a tough day for us, coming out on the losing end,” Pooran said afterwards. “Credit must be given—Nawaz bowled extremely well. In saying that, it was definitely a challenging wicket but we didn’t put together a partnership and Nawaz kept on top of us and he kept taking wickets.
“We kept [getting out] softly (but) I wouldn’t say batsmen gave their wickets away. We knew we had to dig deep and give ourselves a chance and some guys got lbw, caught behind—soft (dismissals). Today wasn’t our day and we take that.”
The incomparable Babar Azam had earlier top-scored with 77 off 93 balls while Imam-ul-Haq struck a run-a-ball 72 as Pakistan posted 275 for eight from their 50 overs after choosing to bat first.
Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein ended with three for 52— including the prized wicket of Babar—while Alzarri Joseph produced an outstanding ten-over spell of two for 33 and fellow pacer Anderson Phillip, two for 50. Fakhar Zaman disappeared cheaply for 17 in the seventh over after top-edging Phillip to short third man but Babar and Imam-ul-Haq combined in a 120-run, second wicket stand to galvanise the innings.
Babar, coming off hundreds in his last three innings, punched five fours and a six while Imam-ul-Haq lashed half-dozen fours. When Imam-ul-Haq over-committed to a tight single and was run out in the 28th over, Babar put on a further 42 for the third wicket with Mohammad Rizwan (15) before the innings suddenly collapsed.
Hosein triggered the slide when he pouched a return catch off Babar’s leading edge in the 36th over and Pakistan lost five wickets for 43 runs, with Joseph striking two key blows and drying up the scoring. Shadab Khan and Khushdil Shah both struck 22 down the order to rally the innings late on.
West Indies suffered an immediate setback in reply, losing Shai Hope for four, driving a wide ball from left-arm speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi into the lap of cover in the first over. However, Brooks and Mayers then entertained in a stand of 67, raising hopes of a series-levelling win as they scored freely on both sides of the ground.
Brooks faced 56 deliveries and stroked four sparkling boundaries and a six while the left-handed Mayers bludgeoned four fours and two sixes, allowing West Indies to dominate the power-play. Once Mayers missed a swing at Wasim and was castled in the tenth over, the innings slipped into terminal decline as Nawaz weaved his magic.
First, he ripped one past Brandon King’s edge to hit off stump in the next over and bowl the right-hander without scoring, and after watching Brooks and Pooran added 30 for the fourth wicket, removed Brooks lbw missing a sweep in the 19th over at 102 for four.
He then struck twice in the 23rd over, getting Rovman Powell (10) to edge an uncertain prod behind before comprehensively bowling Pooran as the left-hander defended.
When Romario Shepherd was lbw for one to Shadab in the next over, West Indies had lost three wickets for four runs in the space of nine balls, surrendering any chance of victory.