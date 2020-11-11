West Indies players flout regulations

CRICKET WEST Indies (CWI) CEO Johnny Grave has indicated an investigation involving co-operation from New Zealand Ministry of Health and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) will be conducted into the breach of that country’s Covid-19 protocols by a handful of players from the West Indies touring party.
It is a situation that has so far only jeopardised the West Indies training preparations but not the Tour. New Zealand health authorities have used CCTV footage to show members of the touring party breaching that country’s health protocols when they were caught sharing food and mingling in groups at their hotel in Christchurch.
The NCZ has banned the West Indies’ access to training at their isolation facility—the New Zealand High Performance Centre at Lincoln University, Christchurch.
Grave expressed, disappointment with the situation in a media conference with New Zealand media yesterday. “We have written to all the players re-emphasising the importance of strictly following all of these protocols. We have already begun an internal investigation into these reported incidents that would be led by our team manager Rawl Lewis,” he said, adding that the CWI expects written reports from NZC and that country’s health authorities to assist in the CWI-led investigation.
Grave said, about receiving the notification early Tuesday morning, “We were told that there were some incidents involving some players who have compromised the bubble integrity of the quarantine facility,”
The Englishman added the CWI were able to get exemption by the New Zealand government that allowed the West Indies team to, after the fourth day of quarantine, train at the New Zealand High Performance Centre.
From days four to seven, the Windies touring team was to be condensed into three bubbles. After the first week of quarantine, CWI was allowed to extend the bubble size to a maximum of 20 people. “For the last few days, we’ve been operating with two bubbles of 20 players,” he said.
Grave added that those bubbles are strictly managed and no one can socialise, train or interact with other members of the group. “There is no evidence that any members left the facility or any unauthorised person accessed it,” he emphasised. “We are extremely disappointed. We’re in full support of the actions taken by the New Zealand Ministry of Health.”
His disappointment was heightened by the facts that the WI players successfully underwent a seven-week quarantine for the Tour of England and then a six-week bio-secure bubble environment for the Caribbean Premier League in Trinidad during the period from July to September. “My disappointment is mainly the fact that our players are probably the most experienced in the world in dealing with these strict quarantine measures.” The team are still scheduled to leave their hotel tomorrow and head to Queenstown, for a pair of warm-up matches, following the results of a final round of Covid-19 testing expected to be revealed today. It will be their third test since arriving in New Zealand and all members of the travelling party have tested negative in the previous two coronavirus testing events.
Grave said, he didn’t expect the health breach to affect the rest of the Tour comprising three T20Is and two Test matches. However, Grave indicated that the ban on the use of the training facility is “a blow” to the West Indies preparation plan.
“...Especially for those players who didn’t take part in the Caribbean Premier League, haven’t played any competitive cricket since the England tour in July,” noted Grave,
“I know coach Phil Simmons is particularly disappointed and a few members of the touring party has let themselves down and created a real issue for their colleagues.”