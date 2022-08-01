Led by West Indies One-Day International (ODI) and T20I captain Nicholas Pooran, several members of the West Indies cricket team visited pupils participating in the Vacation Revision Programme (VRP) at Tranquillity Secondary School, Port of Spain, last week Thursday.
The cricketers shared inspirational personal stories and words of wisdom, encouraging the pupils to be disciplined and give of their best academically, and in other areas of life. The hard-hitting, left-handed Pooran was accompanied by Shamarh Brooks, Jayden Seales, Keacy Carty and ex-skipper Jason Holder.
In delivering his brief remarks to the pupils, Pooran urged them to never give up on their dreams of accomplishing great things, despite the many obstacles that life would throw in their way. He shared his story of the time when he was involved in a potentially career-ending vehicular accident, which left him feeling apprehensive about whether he would ever play the sport he loves again.
Pooran then spoke of his teammate Jason Holder, who also suffered a potentially career-ending injury. The captain appealed to the pupils to never doubt themselves as they pursued their goals, the most important of which is a good education.
During his remarks, the towering Jason Holder stressed to the pupils the need to work hard at obtaining a good education, which would open up a world of opportunities for them in life. He used himself as an example, where the solid education he received, together with his cricketing skills, enabled him to travel the world and meet and enjoy the different peoples and cultures in countries such as India, South Africa and Australia during his cricket career.
The pupils had the opportunity to ask the West Indies team representatives questions about their lives, the game and their many travels. The question and answer session was followed by an entertaining game of cricket with some of the pupils, many of whom demonstrated good skills. The visit was coordinated by MOE Curriculum Officer and former West Indies cricketer Samuel Badree. The Vacation Revision Programme continues until August 12, at 33 centres across Trinidad.