TRINIDAD and Tobago will oppose Aruba when Davis Cup action returns to Trinidad after over two decades, today, at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The last time a group of the a world’s premier male team tennis tournament took place in the twin-island Republic was ten years ago in Tobago, but it has not been since 2001 that there was Davis Cup play in Trinidad -- at Jean Pierre Complex, Mucurapo.