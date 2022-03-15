West Indies tackle England at Kensington

After five days of hard cricket in Antigua ended in a draw, the West Indies are looking to start fresh in the second Apex Test against England in Barbados starting today with skipper Kraigg Brathwaite intent on leading from the front on home soil.
While the West Indies skipper said the lessons of the past will stay with the team, they are focused on charting a way forward at Kensington Oval in Barbados, where they have enjoyed some degree of success, including a masterclass of batting from Jason Holder in 2019 against England.
The two teams head into the second Test on equal footing after a hard-fought draw on a flat surface at the Sir Vivian Richards Ground in Antigua last week.
However, for England, fast-bowlers Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood have been ruled out of the contest and Sadiq Mahmood has been tipped to make his Test debut.
For the home team, the 14-man squad is unchanged from the first Test.
While he identified a few areas they needed to work on ahead of the second Test, Brathwaite said it is just a matter of being more disciplined.
“We’ve got to buckle down and start fresh. I am looking to lead from the front as captain, to be honest,” said Brathwaite.
Asked about the possibility of playing in front of a packed stadium of mostly England supporters, the West Indies captain said it will not bother the home team, who are looking forward to the contest.
“To be honest, it’s pretty normal. A lot of supporters come from England with the Barmy Army, so I honestly don’t mind it. They create a lot of energy, and playing in England is always a good feeling too.
”Just looking to make the home crowd happy,” he added.
While he did not give anything away in terms of the team for the second Test, Brathwaite said: “I do think a spinner will be important.”
Veerasammy Permaul was used in the first Test, but went wicketless in both innings.
Brathwaite said that Kyle Mayers could be an option for the crucial second Test.
“Mayers is an option. The team isn’t finalised as yet. We will have a few decisions to make,” said Brathwaite.
In terms of what to expect from the hosts in the second game, Brathwaite said they will be trying to repeat what worked well for them as well as tighten up a few other areas.
“(Nkrumar) Bonner led the way with the batting the last time so it is trying to repeat that and being consistent with getting runs and being a little more disciplined in the bowling in the middle periods. Being a little tighter and creating that pressure will help to get more wickets.”
Bonner’s 123 rescued the West Indies first innings, and his unbeaten 38 in the second innings ensured they held on for a share of the points.
Brathwaite will be banking on Bonner to come good again along with himself, Holder and the rest as they look to take the lead in the three-match series.
SQUADS
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (Vice Captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales
England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (Captain), Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Jonathan Bairstow, Ben Foakes, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Ollie Pope