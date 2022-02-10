West Indies try for consolation win

A stuttering West Indies will be focussed on “winning the key moments” when they face India in the final One-Day International of the three-match series here today.
The Caribbean side appeared out of their depth, especially batting-wise, in the opening two matches and lost the first by six wickets and the second by 44 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
With the series already gone, salvaging pride will be foremost on the minds of the visitors, who have won only a single game of each series on Indian soil going back two decades.
“(We have to) definitely (win) the key moments of the game,” said Nicholas Pooran, who led the side in Kieron Pollard’s absence for last Tuesday’s second ODI.
“(We also have to) acknowledge where are the key moments of the game, and tryto stay in the present for as long as possible.
“When batsmen are in, (we have to) just try to win the game for the team and do what’s right for the team at that moment.”
Pooran, who has now scraped 43 runs from his five ODI innings this year, said situation awareness was key to West Indies churning out better totals.
“The last couple of games we haven’t been batting well as a team. I know Jamaica was tough with the conditions batting first there,” he explained.
“Here so far, I can say in some situations we were not aware of what was best for the team at the moment and we put our hands up there for that.
“We kept losing wickets [in the second ODI] after developing a partnership, especially losing soft wickets. Everytime someone is set we tend to get out at the wrong time. The top five, top six batsmen didn’t put our hands up and (do it together) for the team.”