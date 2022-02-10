West Indies try for consolation win

A stuttering West Indies will be focussed on “winning the key moments” when they face India in the final One-Day International of the three-match series here today.

The Caribbean side appeared out of their depth, especially batting-wise, in the opening two matches and lost the first by six wickets and the second by 44 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

With the series already gone, salvaging pride will be foremost on the minds of the visitors, who have won only a single game of each series on Indian soil going back two decades.

“(We have to) definitely (win) the key moments of the game,” said Nicholas Pooran, who led the side in Kieron Pollard’s absence for last Tuesday’s second ODI.

“(We also have to) acknowledge where are the key moments of the game, and tryto stay in the present for as long as possible.

“When batsmen are in, (we have to) just try to win the game for the team and do what’s right for the team at that moment.”

Pooran, who has now scraped 43 runs from his five ODI innings this year, said situation awareness was key to West Indies churning out better totals.

“The last couple of games we haven’t been batting well as a team. I know Jamaica was tough with the conditions batting first there,” he explained.

“Here so far, I can say in some situations we were not aware of what was best for the team at the moment and we put our hands up there for that.

“We kept losing wickets [in the second ODI] after developing a partnership, especially losing soft wickets. Everytime someone is set we tend to get out at the wrong time. The top five, top six batsmen didn’t put our hands up and (do it together) for the team.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TIGHT GRIP

TIGHT GRIP

Yannic Cariah and Isaiah Rajah both scored fighting half-centuries yesterday to ensure the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force maintained their advantage over the Jamaica Scorpions on the second day of the West Indies Championship four-day match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

West Indies try for consolation win

A stuttering West Indies will be focussed on “winning the key moments” when they face India in the final One-Day International of the three-match series here today.

The Caribbean side appeared out of their depth, especially batting-wise, in the opening two matches and lost the first by six wickets and the second by 44 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Positive meeting

Positive meeting

Leaders of national governing bodies (NGBs) were pleased with the feedback and clarifications issued concerning the country’s Return To Play policy following a virtual meeting with the Ministry of Sport and Community Affairs and the Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT).

Dowrich, Springer sparkle; Volcanoes dominate

Dowrich, Springer sparkle; Volcanoes dominate

Shane Dowrich marked his return to first-class cricket with a half century for the Barbados Pride, but the Windward Islands Volcanoes pair of Preston McSween and Sherman Lewis stole the show again on the second day of the West Indies four-day Championship yesterday.

Doing it for Deon Lendore

Doing it for Deon Lendore

Trinidad and Tobago has a strong tradition in the men’s 4x400 metres relay. Deon Lendore was a pivotal figure in the country’s global 4x4 successes in this generation.

Lendore’s death in a vehicular accident in Texas, USA, last month, has left a void. In 2019, he teamed up with Jereem “The Dream” Richards, Asa Guevara and Machel Cedenio for gold at the IAAF World Relays in Yokohama, Japan. Lendore was also an Olympic bronze medallist, a World Championship silver medallist and a World Indoor Championship bronze medallist in the 4x4. He will be missed.

STRONG START

STRONG START

The pace trio of Shannon Gabriel, Jayden Seales and Anderson Phillip tested the Jamaican bat…