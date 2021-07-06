West Indies women shift gears for ODIs

Shamilia Connell

Shamilia Connell poses with her cheque as “Player of the Series” on Sunday, after the West Indies women swept their Pakistani counterparts 3-0 in the CG Insurance T20I series at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in Antigua.

—Photo courtesy CWI Media.

After dominating the T20I series against Pakistan women, the West Indies women now shift their focus to the five-match One-Day International series which bowls off today at Coolidge Cricket Ground, in Antigua, from 9.30 a.m.

The Caribbean ladies swept the three-match T20 series 3-0. The series was also their first international engagement since returning from England last year.

West Indies women’s skipper Stafanie Taylor said she was pleased with the series sweep which she said will give them a confidence booster heading into the ODIs.

“We haven’t done that in a long time, and a series win to top it off, so this is a great confidence booster going into the 50-over (phase). Hopefully, we can have a 5-0 in that,” she said.

Meanwhile, today’s game will be the fourth in the format for Pakistan this year after their tour of South Africa earlier in the year. Including the first ODI, the Coolidge Cricket Ground will host the second and fifth ODIs on July 9 and 18 while the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium will host the third and fourth fixtures on July 12 and 15.

Pakistan skipper Javeria Khan said that the five matches are very important and will aid them in finalising their combinations ahead of the World Cup Qualifiers and the all-important Women’s World Cup next year.

Jereem 4th in Hungary

Jereem “The Dream” Richards clocked a season’s best 20.13 seconds to secure fourth spot in the men’s 200 metres event at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial meet in Szekesfehervar, Hungary, yesterday.

Richards outduelled Aaron Brown on the straight, the Trinidad and Tobago track star forcing his Canadian rival to settle for fifth in 20.14. Richards, though, was unable to challenge for a podium finish.

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s footballers head off to Texas where they play defending champions Mexico in Saturday’s opening night of the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

T&T advanced by the thinnest of margins, 8-7 via the penalty kicks route. Playing under testing conditions and suffering a couple injuries, the Soca Warriors found French Guiana worthy opponents, playing to a hard-fought 1-1 draw in yesterday’s second CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifier, at DRV PNK Stadium Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA.

Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Brian Lewis has confirmed the addition of three athletes to Team TTO’s Tokyo Olympics participants, making this year’s contingent the largest to compete at an Olympic event.

It is now six years already since Tony Cozier passed away. And last week, the Caribbean cricket fraternity, the media arm especially, suffered the loss of photojournalist Gordon Brooks. Brooks may not be as well known to cricket followers and people outside of his native Barbados as Cozier. But Gordon’s contribution to West Indies cricket was just as significant.

The pair complemented each other; Cozier documenting in words the various golden periods in West Indies cricket history and Brooks telling the stories with many, many pictures.

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force cricketers will have a pack schedule for the next two weeks as they get ready for two four-day trial matches at the end of the month.

The local players got back onto the training pitch towards the end of June in small numbers. But as the Covid-19 infection rates slow down and vaccinations among players and the general public increase, the sessions have been expanded.