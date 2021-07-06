West Indies women shift gears for ODIs

After dominating the T20I series against Pakistan women, the West Indies women now shift their focus to the five-match One-Day International series which bowls off today at Coolidge Cricket Ground, in Antigua, from 9.30 a.m.
The Caribbean ladies swept the three-match T20 series 3-0. The series was also their first international engagement since returning from England last year.
West Indies women’s skipper Stafanie Taylor said she was pleased with the series sweep which she said will give them a confidence booster heading into the ODIs.
“We haven’t done that in a long time, and a series win to top it off, so this is a great confidence booster going into the 50-over (phase). Hopefully, we can have a 5-0 in that,” she said.
Meanwhile, today’s game will be the fourth in the format for Pakistan this year after their tour of South Africa earlier in the year. Including the first ODI, the Coolidge Cricket Ground will host the second and fifth ODIs on July 9 and 18 while the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium will host the third and fourth fixtures on July 12 and 15.
Pakistan skipper Javeria Khan said that the five matches are very important and will aid them in finalising their combinations ahead of the World Cup Qualifiers and the all-important Women’s World Cup next year.