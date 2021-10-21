West Indies women to get final warm-up in Pakistan

West Indies women’s cricketers will get one final test ahead of the Cricket World Cup qualifiers when they tour Pakistan for a three-match One-Day International series from November 8-4.
The series forms part of the team’s preparations for the qualifiers, which are set for November-December in Zimbabwe.
Cricket West Indies confirmed the details of the tour yesterday, noting that it was undertaking a final review of the “detailed medical and security plans” put forward by the Pakistan Cricket Board.
CWI head selector for women and girls cricket Ann Browne-John said: “The upcoming series against Pakistan is a very important one for the West Indies team. Not only would it give much needed match practice and time in the middle to our players, it will also give the coaching staff an opportunity to test the team at this point in time coming out of our recent series against Pakistan and South Africa.”
“In addition, if the team should have success in this series, it would help them going into the World Cup qualifiers on a really positive note. It has sometimes been shown in the past that a team that participates in a series just before a World Cup or qualifier, sometimes because of the additional match practice, they perform a lot better,” Browne-John added.
She also noted that the two teams will play against each other in the qualifiers and that the tour will give the Windies another chance to assess their opponents.
“And finally if you notice all over the world at the moment, teams who are going to be participating in the qualifier are having practice matches, are playing matches or are just coming out of their own qualifier tournament, so it is very important for the West Indies team to get that time in the middle,” she concluded.
Different conditions
Meanwhile, CWI chief executive Johnny Grave said the tour will give the team the chance to play in different conditions compared to the Caribbean and will also provide higher level competitive cricket ahead of aiming to secure one of the three qualifying spots available for the Women’s Cricket World Cup next year.
Grave also noted that CWI were satisfied with the security assessment carried out, which indicated that the associated risk was “manageable and can be mitigated to an acceptable level of safety”.
Last month, both England and New Zealand cancelled plans for their men’s teams to play in Pakistan.
While the England and Wales Cricket Board cited “increasing concerns about travelling to the region”, New Zealand Cricket alluded to a “specific and credible threat”.
Grave said that the security plan arranged by the PCB is the same high level that the West Indies men’s and women’s teams received when they last toured Pakistan in 2018 and 2019, respectively.
“Independent security advisors, Eastern Star International (ESI), have confirmed to both CWI and WIPA that they are satisfied that the risk is manageable and can be mitigated to an acceptable level of safety. We will now take a final recommendation to our board of directors before the selection panel confirms the squad,” Grave added.
“West Indies women last faced Pakistan in an away series in 2019, when a three-match ODI tour was hosted in Dubai and the three-match T20 series was staged in Karachi.
Captain Stafanie Taylor opted out of the Karachi leg over security reservations.
Pakistan, meanwhile, toured the Caribbean last July, losing 3-2 in a five-match series staged in Antigua.
The upcoming series marks the third one this year for the women’s side, with South Africa also touring the region last month for ODIs and T20Is.
The Windies women, currently in Antigua for a preparation camp, will travel directly to Zimbabwe for the November 21 to December 5 qualifiers, following the Pakistan series.