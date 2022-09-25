STAFANIE Taylor came good for the West Indies women yesterday, scoring 51 to lead the hosts to a four-wicket victory against New Zealand in the third and final One-Day International at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.
While New Zealand won the series 2-1, WI captain Hayley Matthews was still happy the home team was able to avoid a clean sweep and earn some Women’s Championship ODI points in the process.
Having dismissed New Zealand for 168, former skipper Taylor helped the hosts recover from a poor start to overhaul the target as they replied with 169 for six off 43.4 overs.
The Windies lost two wickets in the second over of the chase, with Jess Kerr trapping Natasha McClean lbw for one and sending back Shabika Gajnabi in similar fashion for a golden duck.
Taylor then joined with Matthews to stage a recovery as the pair took the total from ten for two to 93 for two in the 23 overs before the innings slowed again.
Matthews scored 40 off 70 balls, while Taylor faced 89 deliveries for her top score.
Aaliyah Alleyne then finished off the match with an unbeaten 27 off 34 balls.
Matthews was pleased to end the series on a high and is looking forward to the T20 rubber which bowls off on Wednesday.
“It is really good to win the game but disappointed to not get the win in the series but I think it is good that the girls get better after each game and improve the performance and I am just really happy we can finish off the series with a win,” Matthews said after the game.
Of the 50-over series, the West Indies skipper said she was happy to get back to the longer version which affords players more opportunity to spend time in the middle.
“It is a really good opportunity to get in the middle and spend some time at the crease and that is exactly what me and Staf were able to do,” she said of her 81-run stand with the former captain.
“We batted for a really long time and put the team in a position to win the game, so I am really happy to get back to playing 50-over cricket again and I am looking forward to the T20 series,” she added.
