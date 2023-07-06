West Indies women wrap up T20 series

The West Indies women clinched the three-match T20 series against Ireland with an eight-wicket victory in the second game of the series at the Daren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, yesterday.
Batting first, Ireland were restricted to 113 for seven off their 20 overs, with opener Amy Hunter hitting 33 and Laura Delany chipping in with 20.
The Windies replied with 114 for two off 16.4 overs, with skipper Hayley Matthews leading the charge with 50 off 39 balls.
But it was Chinelle Henry who finished off the chase with an unbeaten 22 off 12 balls, which included three fours and the only six of the match.
Earlier, when Ireland won the toss and batted, they lost a of couple of early wickets with opener Gaby Lewis (two) being run out and Orla Prendergast (two) caught by Henry off the bowling of the West Indies skipper.
But Hunter gave the Irish hope, facing 35 balls and hitting four boundaries to take the score to 58 for two before she departed.
Hunter and skipper Delany put on 41 runs for the third wicket before Hunter was caught behind off Shamilia Connell in the 13th over.
Delany was out three overs later via the run out route as the Windies took charge of the innings.
In reply, Matthews and Rashada Williams gave the hosts a solid start with a 40-run opening stand.
Williams contributed 16 to that partnership before she was stumped by Hunter off the bowling of Ariene Kelly in the seventh over.
But Matthews kept her side on course for the win, hitting 50 off 39 balls with nine fours. She and Shabika Gajnabi took the score to 86 in the 13th over before the Windies skipper departed, caught by Aimee Maguire off the bowling of Delany.
But by that stage, the hosts were well on their way to sealing the series-clinching victory.
The Windies won the opening match of the series by two wickets off the last ball of the game on Tuesday night.
Matthews’ side will be in action tomorrow in the final match of the series from 5 p.m. at the same venue.
Summarised scores:
Ireland Women 113-7 (20 overs) (Amy Hunter 33, Laura Delany 20; Cherry Ann Fraser 1/16, Haley Matthews 1/2, Shamilia Connell 1/25) vs West Indies Women 114-2 (16.4 overs) (Haley Matthews 50, Chinelle Henry 22 n.o., Shabika Gajnabi 17 n.o., Rashada Williams 16)
—West Indies won by eight wickets.