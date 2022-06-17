West Penn Youth football on today

Trinidad and Tobago women opened their Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women’s Super50 Cup campaign with an easy eight-wicket victory over the Leeward Islands at Guyana National Stadium, in Providence, yesterday.

Coming off three straight wins in the Women’s T20 Blaze, the T&T women continued their winning streak in the 50 overs competition with Shenelle Lord and Reniece Boyce hitting 30 not out and 35, respectively, as they raced to 134 for two off 35 overs after restricting their opponents to 132 for eight off 50.