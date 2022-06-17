West Penn Youth football on today

The 2022 RBC West Penn Community Youth Football League kicks off today with a double header at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex.

The league opens with a 1 p.m. parade of teams, followed by a 4 p.m. clash between St Lucien/Valley United and Carenage United. At 6 p.m. Simeon Road United will take on North Coast United in the second match of the double header. The tournament will cater for Under-20 players, with the inclusion of three U-23 players per team, and is scheduled to conclude on September 27.

T&T women open Super50 Cup campaign with 8-wicket win

Trinidad and Tobago women opened their Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women’s Super50 Cup campaign with an easy eight-wicket victory over the Leeward Islands at Guyana National Stadium, in Providence, yesterday.

Coming off three straight wins in the Women’s T20 Blaze, the T&T women continued their winning streak in the 50 overs competition with Shenelle Lord and Reniece Boyce hitting 30 not out and 35, respectively, as they raced to 134 for two off 35 overs after restricting their opponents to 132 for eight off 50.

Carter faces ‘acid test’ in 50m ‘fly’

TOP TEAM TTO swimmer Dylan Carter will start from lane eight, when he lines up in heat five, of the men’s 50m butterfly today when the pool competition of the 19th FINA World Aquatics (50m course) Championships splash off at the Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

Franklyn, Caesar grab ‘Grass’ gold

Grounds, in Tacarigua, on Saturday.

The Burnley sprinter got to the line in a hand-timed 10.8 seconds. Stallion’s De’aundre John finished second in 11.0, with third spot going to Phoenix athlete Jasiah Rayside in 11.2.

One A Week’s Kayla Caesar was the class of the women’s 100m field, clocking 12.3 seconds to finish ahead of Phoenix’s Saline Thomas (13.9) and Gabriella Holder (15.8).

Police through to N/Zone T20 semis

Police thumped Barataria Ball Players by 53 runs on Thursday to book their place in the semi-finals of the North Zone T20 competition where they will face Savannah Boys from 2 p.m. tomorrow at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex.

The victory meant Police topped their group by virtue of a better net run rate than Santa Cruz as both teams finished with seven points.

SLOW BUT STEADY

West Indies produced a stellar exhibition of seam bowling to bundle Bangladesh out cheaply, and then made a steady, albeit sluggish reply, as they dominated the opening day of the first Test, yesterday.

Taking advantage of a friendly surface after choosing to bowl first at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, West Indies sent the tourists tumbling for 103 all out, 40 minutes after lunch, before grinding their way to 95 for two at the close.