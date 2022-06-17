West Penn Youth football on today

The 2022 RBC West Penn Community Youth Football League kicks off today with a double header at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex.
The league opens with a 1 p.m. parade of teams, followed by a 4 p.m. clash between St Lucien/Valley United and Carenage United. At 6 p.m. Simeon Road United will take on North Coast United in the second match of the double header. The tournament will cater for Under-20 players, with the inclusion of three U-23 players per team, and is scheduled to conclude on September 27.