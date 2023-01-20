Wharfe appointed CEO of league competitions

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) has appointed Colin Wharfe as the CEO of the new TTFA men’s league competitions, which will kick off after Carnival.

The TTFA normalisation committee (NC), in conjunction with a FIFA League Development Programme representative, determined the type of profile and characteristics that would be expected of the individual chosen to spearhead this League, previously referred to as the “Elite League.”

The profile included an individual with extensive experience in senior leadership positions, passion for the game and experience in league management. A key factor was that the individual must also be highly respected by corporate T&T as someone who has a reputation for being accountable, transparent, and diligent and as such attractive for partnership and investment.

Wharfe, who has worked with T&T Pro Clubs and served as chairman of the steering committee of the 2022 Tiger Tanks U-20 Tournament, is no stranger to the football community and was selected as the ideal fit to serve in the role for at least the first season.

“Trinidad and Tobago football’s senior clubs and its players deserve, at a minimum, to be participating in competition at the highest level in the CONCACAF region and we are working diligently to accomplish that.

This in turn will assist in restoring our once pride of place among the top teams in the region,” stated Wharfe.

“But even before that step, we must work towards restoring the pride of local football in the players, coaches, corporate supporters and the public.”

Wharfe has already been in dialogue with the prospective clubs and is set to continue to work with stakeholders to ensure that the foundation of this new league structure is “robust, sustainable and attractive”, a TTFA release stated.

The name of the League and its logo, funding, the successfully licensed clubs, the governance of the League and other details will be unveiled to the public at the upcoming launch scheduled for the next few weeks.

Dookie nominated for senior, junior awards

JORDANE DOOKIE recently became the first tennis player in a long time to be nominated for both the junior and senior prizes in the First Citizens Sports Awards.

The 15-year-old will actually be defending the junior prize after becoming the first player in the sport to ever win the award during last year’s ceremony – for her accomplishments in 2021.

Lowkie shines in Preysal

ANSON LOWKIE was expectedly crowned champion of the Central/South Zone Open Singles Table Tennis Tournament last week Sunday at Preysal Government Secondary School.

The former national top-ten player came from behind to defeat Isa Mohammed 6-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-9 in a battle of the top two seeds in the final.

U-17 girls football tourney at Plymouth

Bishops High School will be one of six teams that will take part in the Concept Coaching Under-17 Female One Day Football Competition which gets under way tomorrow at the Plymouth Recreation Ground, in Tobago.

Among the other sides in the competition are Ball Blasters, Cox Football Academy, Black Panthers, RSS Phoenix 1964 FC and Jewels SC. The teams will play each other once and matches will be played over two ten-minutes halves.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Ricky Skerritt is very determined to implement the recommendations made by the independent committee tasked with reviewing the West Indies’ early exit from last year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.