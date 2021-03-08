What about Ravi?

Former Trinidad and Tobago Red Force manager Roland Sampath is backing pacer Ravi Rampaul for a West Indies return.
Sampath insisted that if Cricket West Indies can go back to 41-year-old Chris Gayle and 39-year-old Fidel Edwards, then the T&T medium pacer has to be given due consideration following good performances in the recently concluded CG Insurance Super50 Cup.
Rampaul was a calming presence in the Red Force bowling attack for the Super50, guiding youngsters Anderson Phillip and debutant Jayden Seales as T&T finished unbeaten in the competition to clinch their 13th regional 50-over title.
Rampaul took 14 wickets in six matches, including four for 52 in the final against Guyana. It was Rampaul’s seventh appearance in the 50-over final and his fifth title.
The 36-year-old Rampaul has taken 49 wickets in 18 Test, 117 wickets in 92 ODIs, and 29 wickets in 23 T20Is.
The last time he played for West Indies was in 2015.
“I have Ravi Rampaul as a forgotten man of West Indies cricket,” said Sampath.
“You just had a 50-over tournament and in my view he was the best fast bowler on show. He had pace, control, accuracy and he is an aggressive and attacking bowler and he is also a wicket-taking bowler and since we have known Ravi, we have known him to be that,” he continued.
“Yes he went and played in England as a Kolpak player but he is now eligible to play for West Indies again. Even before that he wasn’t being selected for the regional team,” Sampath went on.
“There is also a silence from all the commentators and cricketing pundits locally and regionally. No one mentions his name. I don’t know if there is a quota system to select players....If you can bring back Fidel Edwards who is older than Ravi Rampaul, how could Rampaul, who did so well in the Super50 not get a call?,” Sampath asked.
He also felt that Imran Khan should have also have already gotten a chance to play at the highest level.
“Another player, Imran Khan has toiled season after season with resounding success....Isn’t the policy to select the best performers be it country, class ethnicity or otherwise?” Sampath questioned.
Khan is currently in Antigua taking part in a “Best v best” practice match for the upcoming two-match Test series against the visiting Sri Lankans.
The match bowled off yesterday in Antigua.