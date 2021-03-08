What about Ravi?

(flashback)RAVI ON THE CHARGE: Trinidad and Tobago Red Force seamer Ravi Rampaul appeals for an lbw decision during yesterday’s CG Insurance Super50 Cup match against the Jamaica Scorpions at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua. Rampaul took four for 39 as the Scorpions were kept to 255 for seven in their allotted overs in the day/night match. Up to press time, the Red Force appeared on course for victory.

Photo: CWI Media//Phillip