Daily Express Sport Filler#2

A new PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) Premiership champion will be crowned today.

With a 14-point lead at the top of the standings, Presentation College San Fernando are in line to clinch their first top-flight title since being promoted to the Premiership in 2020.

They face St Benedict’s College in the final round of matches today in San Fernando and a win for Pres Sando will see them lift the trophy with a perfect record.

Meanwhile, Presentation College Chagunas, who are currently second on the table with 114 points, having lost one game this season to their San Fernando namesake, will complete their campaign against Naparima College at Lewis Street in San Fernando.

But Pres Chaguanas will need more than a simple win to deny Pres Sando their first title.

In other matches today, third-placed Fatima College will be in action against St Mary’s College at Serpentine Road in St Clair, while Hillview College are up against Vishnu Boys’ Hindu College at Knowles Street Recreation Ground in Curepe.

All matches bowl off at 9.30 a.m.

SSCL Premiership Fixtures:

Presentation College San Fernando vs St Benedict’s College, San Fernando

St Mary’s College vs Fatima College, CIC Ground

Hillview College vs Vishnu Boys’ Hindu College, Knowles Street

Naparima College vs Presentation College Chaguanas, Naparima Ground

SSCL Premiership Points Standings

Teams P pts

1. Pres San Fernando 7 128

2. Pres Chaguanas 7 114

3. Fatima College 7 83

4. Hillview College 7 81

5. Vishnu Boys 7 69

6. St Mary’s College 7 66

7. Naparima College 7 63

8. St Benedict’s 7 57

9. Shiva Boys 7 35

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘NATTY’ STUNNER

‘NATTY’ STUNNER

NATHANIEL JAMES, the Trinidad and Tobago national youth team star, produced a late stunner when scoring the only goal as Tiger Tanks Club Sando edged AC Port of Spain 1-0, yesterday, at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar --knocking the early leaders off the top of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) table.

Boodoosingh, Ragoonanan help East secure semis berth in U-19 InterZone tourney

Kavir Boodoosingh hit 113 while Saajid Ragoonanan grabbed five wickets as East secured their place in the semi-finals of the Point Lisas Steel Products Limited (PLSP) Under-19 InterZone tournament with an impressive 259-run victory over North East in their final preliminary round match last Thursday.

At Knowles Street Recreation Ground in Curepe, East batted first and scored 342 for eight off their 50 overs with opening batter Boodoosingh leading the charge with the bat.