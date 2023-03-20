A new PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) Premiership champion will be crowned today.
With a 14-point lead at the top of the standings, Presentation College San Fernando are in line to clinch their first top-flight title since being promoted to the Premiership in 2020.
They face St Benedict’s College in the final round of matches today in San Fernando and a win for Pres Sando will see them lift the trophy with a perfect record.
Meanwhile, Presentation College Chagunas, who are currently second on the table with 114 points, having lost one game this season to their San Fernando namesake, will complete their campaign against Naparima College at Lewis Street in San Fernando.
But Pres Chaguanas will need more than a simple win to deny Pres Sando their first title.
In other matches today, third-placed Fatima College will be in action against St Mary’s College at Serpentine Road in St Clair, while Hillview College are up against Vishnu Boys’ Hindu College at Knowles Street Recreation Ground in Curepe.
All matches bowl off at 9.30 a.m.
SSCL Premiership Fixtures:
Presentation College San Fernando vs St Benedict’s College, San Fernando
St Mary’s College vs Fatima College, CIC Ground
Hillview College vs Vishnu Boys’ Hindu College, Knowles Street
Naparima College vs Presentation College Chaguanas, Naparima Ground
SSCL Premiership Points Standings
Teams P pts
1. Pres San Fernando 7 128
2. Pres Chaguanas 7 114
3. Fatima College 7 83
4. Hillview College 7 81
5. Vishnu Boys 7 69
6. St Mary’s College 7 66
7. Naparima College 7 63
8. St Benedict’s 7 57
9. Shiva Boys 7 35