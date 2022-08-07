‘White Ferns’ claim T20 bronze

Amelia Kerr

SAW TEAM OVER FINISH LINE: New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr scored 21 not out in yesterday’s third-place play-off against England at Edgbaston, during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. —Photo: AP

A tearful Katherine Brunt is unsure about continuing her record-breaking England career after the hosts signed off from the Commonwealth Games without a consolatory bronze medal.

With a narrow semi-final defeat to India still fresh in the memory, England seemed unable to rouse themselves to face New Zealand and limped to 110-9 in their third-place play-off yesterday.

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates put England’s total in a harsh light with a 54-run stand in 4.3 overs before the White Ferns cruised to an eight-wicket win with 49 balls to spare.

Brunt finished with 0-23, including having to bowl a nine-ball over at one stage, which would represent an unflattering end for England’s leading wicket-taker in One-day and T20 Internationals.

But when asked whether she will end an England career that started in August 2004, the 37-year-old replied, while wiping away tears: “I don’t know. I need to reflect on that a bit and see where I’m at, and what my next goal is.”

England had beaten New Zealand in 19 of their previous 21 T20s, including in the group stage three days earlier, but the tables were emphatically turned.

Barely 12 hours after their gold medal hopes were ended by Australia, New Zealand were disciplined in the field and only England captain Nat Sciver showed any sign of impetus in her 27 from 19 balls.

She had her middle and off-stump uprooted by opposite number Devine, who followed up figures of 2-11 in three overs with an unbeaten 51 from 40 balls, fittingly sealing the first women’s cricket medal to be awarded at these Games with a single after Sciver spilled a running catch at mid-on.

Brunt said: “This is really hard. The feeling is gutted. We’re a lot better than that, we’re a finalist team. On a personal level it’s my one and only shot at that, so I’m obviously taking it quite badly. Everything is heightened when you get to the end of your career. That game against India was brutal. It felt like the actual whole country was behind us. We’re sad we let them down.”

While England defeated New Zealand by seven wickets and with 50 balls remaining on Thursday for a third group win from three, the Kiwis lost one fewer wicket and needed just one more delivery to seal victory yesterday.

Sciver, who has been captaining the side for the entire tournament in the absence of the injured Heather Knight, said: “Very disappointing. But the way we played we didn’t deserve to get a medal. It’s a bit easier to take than Saturday.”

England’s match against India drew almost 20,000 fans to Edgbaston, with cricket making its return to the Games after a 24-year absence, which could be a significant step towards the sport’s inclusion at the Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.

Reflecting on the possibility and the past few days, Sciver said: “It has been an incredible experience and I think the crowds have showed that people have really loved coming to watch whatever team it is. I’d love cricket to be in the Olympics but we will see.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Sprint relay silver

Sprint relay silver

Kyle Greaux overhauled Nigeria’s Raymond Ekevwo on the anchor leg to capture men’s 4x100 metres silver for Trinidad and Tobago at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, yesterday.

ITF Summer Bowl serves off

THE ITF (International Tennis Federation) Trinidad Summer Bowl will officially serve off today at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The Grade V event will be the first of three back-to-back 18 & under tournaments sanctioned by the world governing body for the sport at the venue over the next three weeks.

Hetmyer fifty overshadowed by heavy defeat

A Shimron Hetmyer half-century did little to ease the gloom of another depressing result as West Indies collapsed to 88-run defeat to India in the final T20I at the Central Broward County Park Stadium, yesterday, losing the series 4-1.

Dominant Williams

Dominant Williams

Barbadian Sada Williams smashed the 50-second barrier en route to a new Commonwealth Games record, as she unleashed a dominant performance to capture gold in the 400 metres, yesterday.

Starting from lane six, the 24-year-old executed brilliantly to finish nearly ten metres ahead of her nearest rival, crossing the line in 49.90 to break the 12-year-old record of 50.10 and become the first woman to dip below 50 seconds at a Commonwealth Games.

‘Diamonds’ strike netball gold

‘Diamonds’ strike netball gold

Four years after suffering a brutal defeat in the dying seconds of the final, Australia have been crowned Commonwealth Games netball champions after a spectacular 55-51 victory over Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls, yesterday.

The Diamonds physical win over Jamaica proved historic—winning Australia’s 1,000th gold medal and creating Commonwealth Games history. It was almost a case of history repeating itself with Diamonds going into the final break with a six-goal lead.

‘White Ferns’ claim T20 bronze

‘White Ferns’ claim T20 bronze

A tearful Katherine Brunt is unsure about continuing her record-breaking England career after the hosts signed off from the Commonwealth Games without a consolatory bronze medal.

With a narrow semi-final defeat to India still fresh in the memory, England seemed unable to rouse themselves to face New Zealand and limped to 110-9 in their third-place play-off yesterday.