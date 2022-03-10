Whitley coaches Oropune youths

Aurtis Whitley

HELPING HAND: Former national footballer Aurtis Whitley, right, receives a football, part of a donation of gear from Shaun Fuentes, managing director of Pushing Limits.

Former national midfielder Aurtis Whitley, a member of Trinidad and Tobago’s 2006 World Cup squad, is passing on his experience to young footballers in Oropune Gardens where he resides.

Whitley, a former national captain, is conducting weekly coaching sessions with members of the Oropune Police Youth Club and has also teamed up with former national team-mate Hayden Tinto to offer coaching clinics to aspiring players.

Whitley, a former San Juan Jabloteh standout, said he felt the time was right to pass on whatever he could to the youngsters.

“This is something I have been working on for some time.

“Of course my playing days were some of the best times in my life, especially playing in the World Cup in Germany. But this is a different calling and I just knew it to myself that I have to give back something to the youths in the community.

“This is just a small start but I will be looking to keep going,” Whitley said.

Whitley recently received support from TTFA Media officer Shaun Fuentes, through his company Pushing Limits which provided a supply of footballs, training gear and uniforms for the current project.

“Through the affiliation with Pushing Limits, of which Fuentes is managing director, Whitley will receive monthly supplies for the coaching sessions as well as medical screenings and media training for the youngsters for a six-month period in the first instance.

“I reached out to Shaun who I have known throughout my career on the national team going back to the year 2000 and he did not hesitate to assist. We are doing this for the youths and I ma thankful to God and my family to be able to contribute in this way,” he said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Div II relay bronze for Thompson

Div II relay bronze for Thompson

TEAM TTO swimmer Jeron Thompson helped his team to a bronze medal on the opening day, Wednesday night, of the NCAA Division II Championships that splashed off in Greensboro, North Carolina.

And his TTO team-mate Kael Yorke was scheduled to swim for a medal in the final of the men’s 100-yard butterfly last night.

Under-15 cricket starts today

The Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) NextGen Under-15 development programme gets underway today with matches across both islands.

Whitley coaches Oropune youths

Whitley coaches Oropune youths

Former national midfielder Aurtis Whitley, a member of Trinidad and Tobago’s 2006 World Cup squad, is passing on his experience to young footballers in Oropune Gardens where he resides.

Whitley, a former national captain, is conducting weekly coaching sessions with members of the Oropune Police Youth Club and has also teamed up with former national team-mate Hayden Tinto to offer coaching clinics to aspiring players.

T&T netballers in tough Commonwealth group

Trinidad and Tobago were among the teams named when World Netball and the Commonwealth Games Federation announced the final six qualifiers for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games,

The final six teams to qualify, selected due to being among the top 12 in the netball world rankings as of January 31 2022 are: Uganda, Scotland, Wales, Trinidad and Tobago, Northern Ireland and Barbados. These teams now join Australia, New Zealand, England, Jamaica, South Africa and Malawi, who were announced as the first six qualifiers in October 2021.

HAPPY AND PROUD

HAPPY AND PROUD

With upset wins over the host nation and defending champions in their first two matches, Wes…