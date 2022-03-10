Whitley coaches Oropune youths

Former national midfielder Aurtis Whitley, a member of Trinidad and Tobago’s 2006 World Cup squad, is passing on his experience to young footballers in Oropune Gardens where he resides.
Whitley, a former national captain, is conducting weekly coaching sessions with members of the Oropune Police Youth Club and has also teamed up with former national team-mate Hayden Tinto to offer coaching clinics to aspiring players.
Whitley, a former San Juan Jabloteh standout, said he felt the time was right to pass on whatever he could to the youngsters.
“This is something I have been working on for some time.
“Of course my playing days were some of the best times in my life, especially playing in the World Cup in Germany. But this is a different calling and I just knew it to myself that I have to give back something to the youths in the community.
“This is just a small start but I will be looking to keep going,” Whitley said.
Whitley recently received support from TTFA Media officer Shaun Fuentes, through his company Pushing Limits which provided a supply of footballs, training gear and uniforms for the current project.
“Through the affiliation with Pushing Limits, of which Fuentes is managing director, Whitley will receive monthly supplies for the coaching sessions as well as medical screenings and media training for the youngsters for a six-month period in the first instance.
“I reached out to Shaun who I have known throughout my career on the national team going back to the year 2000 and he did not hesitate to assist. We are doing this for the youths and I ma thankful to God and my family to be able to contribute in this way,” he said.