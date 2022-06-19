Who will follow?

SPEARHEADS ATTACK: Veteran West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach, centre, celebrates after taking one of his five second innings wickets against Bangladesh, on the third day of the

first Test, at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket

Stadium in Antigua, on Saturday. Roach grabbed five for 53, for his tenth five-wicket haul in Tests. West Indies won the match by seven wickets to take a 1-0 series lead.

—Photo: CWI