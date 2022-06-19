Who will follow?

There is every likelihood that Kemar Roach will claim his 250th Test wicket in the final match against Bangladesh starting on Friday in St Lucia.
In fact, given how inept the Bangladeshis are against pace whenever there is a bit of bounce or seam movement, it is not too much of a stretch to suggest that, having just drawn level with Michael Holding on 249, he could be a lot closer to Joel Garner’s tally of 259 – fifth on the list of all-time leading West Indies Test wicket-takers - by the time the match is over at the Daren Sammy Stadium.
But all of this assumes Alzarri Joseph and Jayden Seales won’t want to claim some of that fast bowling glory for themselves at the expense of a team that doesn’t appear to be in the least bit interested in learning how to be more competent in conditions that are alien to their placid home surfaces.
Having said that, let’s see how our batsmen cope in South Africa and Australia at the end of the year. But back to Roach and his stated quest to get up to the 300-wicket mark in Tests before his international career is over.
Those seven wickets in the first Test against Bangladesh in Antigua just seem to be in keeping with the impressive consistency of a pacer who, God willing, will turn 34 on June 30 but who is continuing to refine his skills and redefine his role in the West Indies team in keeping with the inevitable challenges of advancing years.
Is Roach the last of a diminishing breed in our region though: the bowler who prioritises Test match cricket, the bowler who is not only aware of his place on that list of greats but knows what needs to be done to continue to move up closer to the top of that list?
In this era dominated by an overcrowded schedule of lucrative T20 and T10 franchise leagues, and the unwillingness of the game’s global administrators to guarantee enough of a space for proper Test series to be played, can you really blame young bowlers for not even bothering to check who are the four names topping the list after Garner?
As much as Joseph, Seales and now Gudakesh Motie may be fulfilling a dream in bowling in Test match cricket for the West Indies, does the prevailing structure and clear trends of the international game really give them any scope to realistically aspire to the numbers of their senior teammate Roach, even if they possess the requisite talent and ambition?
To cut a long story short on this issue: as long as India, England and Australia continue to conspire to run the game in their own interest, and established teams like the West Indies (this Thursday, June 23, marks 94 years since our first day of Test cricket in 1928) go running around with a begging bowl while offering nothing more than window dressing to our own massive historical impact on the sport, then we have to concede that the prospects for more Test record-breakers are bleak.
And if many readers right now are saying a big, fat “SO WHAT?”, well, I can’t really argue with your indifference because this disregard for Test cricket is something we have nurtured for more than 30 years.
For all the deserved accolades being poured over Roach for his continuing success and durability in a very tough, draining game, I am sure he and his teammates would be even more fulfilled were there anything resembling a decent “live” audience for their performances. But this is the modern landscape of West Indies Test cricket - and Covid 19 has nothing to do with it - where what is presumably the pinnacle of the sport, a game which we are reminded unites the Caribbean like no other, is played out in huge, empty stadia (except for diehards and tourists with nothing to do) at venue after venue.
Is there any other major sport where it is accepted that deserted venues are the norm when the home team is taking on an international opponent? How does it feel to hold up a ball upon taking five wickets or raise a bat on reaching a hundred when the gesture is really for the television cameras because Caribbean fans have long lost the desire to be part of a real, “live” Test cricket experience? Yet for all this, there are still many, many boys and girls around the region aspiring to play for the West Indies, even if that achievement is now only seen as a stepping to something more lucrative. For most of them Kemar Roach’s numerical achievements may be irrelevant, but at least West Indies representation remains an aspiration.
And that is still something worth holding on to.