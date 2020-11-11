WHY CHANGE A GOOD THING?

Tony Gray is no longer a Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) senior selector, and he wants to know why.
Yesterday, the TTCB officially announced that former national player Rajendra Mangalie was the new head of the senior selection panel responsible for picking TT Red Force teams. Mahadeo Bodoe was retained and Richard Kelly Jr was introduced for the first time, replacing another former T&T player, Keno Mason.
Earlier this year, the TTCB had announced that it was revamping all its selection panels. Gray was informed of his removal on Tuesday.
“Briefly, Mr Dudnath Ramkessoon ((Chief Operations Manager) said that they were trying to downsize the selection panel from five to three,” he told the Express yesterday.
However, Gray is questioning why the TTCB would want to tamper with what he claims was a group that was getting the job done. “Why dismantle success because we have been having success?” he asked.
In the two years Gray was chairman of selectors, the T&T Red Force reached the semi-finals of the Regional Super50 competition twice and were fourth and second respectively in the Four-Day Championship in 2019 and this year.
“It is the first time in five years that we came second, so it showed progression, and why dismantle something that has worked?” he said, adding: “Everything you want in a selection panel occurred. In coming second the result was quite clear...It is a cadre of people that work together to bring about success. So I thought the selectors did a wonderful job in getting the team from last place two years ago to second place. And you saw quick development of players and things like that.”
However, while the Red Force coached by Mervyn Dillon ended second in a season cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic, the campaign was marred by controversy sparked by critical public comments former Red Force skipper Denesh Ramdin made about both Gray and Dillon after he was left out of the side.
Asked about that incident, Gray said: “I don’t think the Board, and specifically the president of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board, handled that Denesh Ramdin issue. Denesh Ramdin ventilated negatively to the public and brought Trinidad and Tobago’s cricket into disrepute. I didn’t think they handled it properly at all.”
And commenting on a clear-the-air meeting involving Gray, Dillon, Ramdin and three TTCB board members, Gray claimed Ramdin had been “totally disrespectful.”
“I watched in amazement that the Board members did not say anything...Subsequent to that I wrote the Board a letter, telling them about my disgust at the behaviour of Denesh Ramdin and there was no reply.” The former chief selector added: “That told me they were supportive of Denesh Ramdin’s poor behaviour.”
And asked finally if he had a message for the TTCB about how it handled selection panels, Gray continued to ask questions. “How do you select selectors?...What are the criteria used...Why is somebody like Keno Mason not there? If you don’t want Tony Gray, why Keno Mason is not there?” He described former wicketkeeper-batsman Mason as having done “a wonderful job.”
Gray went further: “If you don’t want Tony Gray in the position, what has he done wrong, especially when you have a situation where the president of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (Azim Bassarath) went on Andre Errol Baptiste’s (radio) programme and said I was doing a very good job?...
“All of a sudden I am not there and suddenly you have virtually three new selectors because Bodoe and Mangalie have been there for just one year, and you bring young Richard Kelly Jr. If we are to go forward and by extension a region, these things should not be allowed to happen.” Efforts to reach Bassarath for comment on the changes both by phone call and Whatsapp were unsuccessful.
But despite his disappointment, Gray said he was still willing to serve. “I think it is an honour to represent my country in any portfolio that I’ve been given in the past and I will continue to represent my country and by extension the people of the region because I think I have a lot to give.”