WI Academy clash against Team Weekes

Having pulled off a shock seven-wicket victory over Team Headley last week, the West Indies Academy will be looking to wrap up the Headley-Weekes Tri-Series when they face Team Weekes in their second match, starting today at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, from 10 a.m.
An incisive spell of fast bowling by West Indies Academy rookie Kelvin Pitman and a century from Kevlon Anderson last week jolted the more experienced members of Team Headley and enabled the Academy to record an easy win inside three days. But Team Weekes skipper Alick Athanaze said he is relishing the opportunity to be among the runs again and he is anticipating an exciting encounter against the high-flying Academy.
Athanaze leads a Team Weekes side which includes Test players left-handed opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul, all-rounder Raymon Reifer, batsman Devon Thomas and left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul. Brandon King, Keacy Carty and Dominic Drakes are all part of the West Indies white-ball setup, leaving Team Weekes well stacked in all areas.
“We personally as a team we’re excited to play good cricket and seeing they (Academy) are playing good cricket, it’s more exciting for us. Now is the time for us to just keep our heads down and try to put on a good performance,” said Athanaze.
Of his team, Athanaze said: “I think it’s a good mixture of boys. They are the top performers [from the West Indies Championship] so we definitely have a good squad. They (the Academy) have been playing good cricket so it will be an exciting match.”
In terms of his own goals, the 24-year-old left-handed Athanaze said the series is “another opportunity to put my name in the hat [for selection] again.
I see cricket as bat and ball and as long as I keep following the same process, most of the times you will do well. Cricket is also an up and down game but let’s see what happens in this game.”
Athanaze said along with scoring runs in the Tri-Series, he was also focused on continuing to develop his leadership skills. “It’s a good opportunity [to captain Team Weekes],” said Athanaze, who toured South Africa for the Test series last month but did not play. “I see it as a role for the future and I normally do well when I have added responsibility so I think it can be a very good challenge,” he added.
SQUADS:
Team Weekes: Alick Athanaze (captain), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Keacy Carty, Dominic Drakes, Jahmar Hamilton, Brandon King, Jair McAllister, Zachary McCaskie, Veerasammy Permaul, Raymon Reifer, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith, Devon Thomas.
West Indies Academy: Kevlon Anderson, Ackeem Auguste, Joshua Bishop, Teddy Bishop, McKenny Clarke, Rivaldo Clarke, Joshua James, Johann Layne, Kirk McKenzie, Ashmead Nedd, Kelvin Pitman, Keagan Simmons, Ramon Simmonds, Kevin Wickham, Nyeem Young.