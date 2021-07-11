WI aim to seal T20 series

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo said the home team wanted to send a message that they are still the best T20 team in the world. And they went some way to justifying that claim on Saturday night after beating Australis by 56 runs to take a 2-0 lead series heading into the third match of the five-game series tonight.
Coming into the series on the back of a close 2-3 loss to South Africa, Bravo said the hosts had a point to prove with the bat, and piling up 196 for four in near perfect execution of their game plan was a statement in itself. He wants the team to build on that as they look to wrap up the series today in game three, bowling off at 7.30 p.m. at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia.
Ahead of Saturday’s game, Bravo said he “reminded the guys that in the last nine T20 games we haven’t done well with the bat, and I think we need to actually send a strong message and prove to ourselves that regardless of what people might say, we are still the best T20 team and the best T20players in the world.”
“All it takes is one good batting game (to gain some confidence) and we know if we bat to our true potential, more often that not, we are going to get totals like what we got today. So we just stressed on the batsmen to dig deep and we could see the players making the effort to curb their natural aggression to play a role for the team,” Bravo added.
Shimron Hetmyer was one of the players who came to the party for the Windies on Saturday night, playing a crucial anchor role in a 103-stand with Bravo to stabilise the middle order and set a platform for the heavy hitters to come in the back end of the innings. Hetmyer hit 61 off 36 balls while Bravo hit 47 not out off 34 balls in a fourth-wicket partnership that lasted ten overs.
Hetmyer described his knock as “one of my best T20 innings” where everything came together for him and he is embracing the key role given to him in the middle order. “I think I paced it quite well. It really worked out well for me with the guys backing me to be the guy to just take it as deep as possible,” said Heymer, adding, “I really didn’t do anything much differently tonight. It was just having a partnership in the middle to set a platform for us. I’m trying to be someone who can not only play shots but also rotate the strike and be there as long as possible.”
He said Bravo’s experience, his calming and supportive influence in the middle, played a big part in their success. It was the first time the two batted together and it proved to be a winning combination but Bravo said due to his role with the ball, batting up the order may not become a permanent arrangement, but something done in response to the flow of the game.
Of his promotion up the order, Bravo said while it suited his style of play, his batting position will be dictated by the how the match unfolds. “It was the team plan if we bat first and we lose early wickets for me to go in and lay that foundation and build partnerships,” Bravo noted.
“I don’t think I am the answer (to bring stability to the middler order). I will just say that we go according to how the game unfolds. We have the likes of Polly (Kieron Pollard) who can play that role as well. But we want our players to play with freedom and each one us have our individual strengths. One of my strengths is getting ones and twos and then accelerating. We want the likes of (Nicholas) Pooran, (Andre) Russell, Fabian (Allen) and Polly to play with that freedom so I absorbed that pressure in the middle overs and then we were able to capitalise in the back end,” Bravo explained.