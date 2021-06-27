WI BATS LOSE IT

Fickle like the weather in the rainy season, West Indies batsmen went cold yesterday against the South African spinners, losing the second T20 in Grenada by 16 runs.
The Windies’ day with the bat was summed up in Andre Fletcher. The opener batted through 16 overs but got only to 35 off 36 deliveries before he lifted Kagiso Rabada to Heinrich Klaasen at long-on.
Irresistible on Saturday in chasing down 161 for victory — Fletcher’s 30 then coming off 19 balls — Kieron Pollard’s men floundered badly in trying to get 167 yesterday, ending on 150 for nine.
Not for the first time the Caribbean batsmen were fatally becalmed by a pair of spinners. Left-arm orthodox George Linde claimed Man-of-the-Match honours for his two wickets for 19 runs.
But wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (4-0-16-1) was equally effective in stemming Fletcher and company. Fabian Allen’s career best, blazing 34 off 12 balls at the end was a reminder of what should have been had the WI not got their approach wrong higher up the order.
“I just thought within the middle overs, between the overs seven to 11, 12 is where we sort of lost it a bit in terms of losing three wickets — (Nicholas) Pooran, myself and (Andre) Russell,” skipper Pollard said afterwards. “We are aggressive players by nature but at times Pooran and myself may need to temper our aggression to play that role for the team.
“We accept that. We not going to hide away from the fact but it’s not going to take away out instinct of trying to play aggressive, positive cricket, because that’s our strength.”
Windies could not build
substantial partnerships
Yesterday, however, the batsmen from first wicket Evin Lewis (21, 16 balls) got it wrong. With two wickets lost inside the Powerplay (53 for two), the Windies could not build substantial partnerships, especially when Linde and Shamsi were in operation.
Fletcher got a chance when the total was just 27, but that blemish apart, the South Africans caught every other chance and struck the stumps as well to keep the pressure on batsmen who kept choosing the wrong shots. West Indies lost Pooran, Pollard and Russell in the space of 11 balls, to tip the balance decisively South Africa’s way.
Earlier, after being asked to bat again by Pollard, South Africa once again struggled once the Powerplay was over. Reeza Hendricks (42 off 30 balls) and Quinton De Kock (26 off 20) got their team off to another flier, posting 73 for the first wicket, 69 coming in the first six overs. But once the wickets started to fall, so did the run rate and the momentum of the innings.
West Indies needed the help of DRS to make the first breakthrough, off-spinner Kevin Sinclair (4-0-23-2) successfully reviewing a not out decision for caught behind as De Kock attempted to reverse sweep a ball which television replays showed he gloved on the way through to wicketkeeper Pooran. The WI also made good use of DRS to get rid of Hendricks (Sinclair) and Linde (Obed McCoy).
Left-arm seamer McCoy (4-0-25-3) in particular impressed with his well-executed variations in the death overs as the South Africans were unable to kick on, losing five wickets for 44 runs in the last seven overs.
Skipper Temba Bavuma, with his muscular pulls, was a danger while he was at the crease.
He lasted 33 balls, blasting 46 (five fours, one six) before he was bowled by a straight Jason Holder delivery which he tried to swing over midwicket. Bavuma would have been disappointed that his sided could not improve on their batting effort in the first match. But his bowlers saved his day.
The two teams meet again in the third match of the series tomorrow.