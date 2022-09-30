There is a renewed sense of self-belief taking root in the West Indies women’s team, following back-to-back victories over their New Zealand counterparts in the deciding game of a the three-match ODI series prior to Wednesday’s opening game in the five-match T20I series.
The Windies face New Zealand in the second and third T20Is today and tomorrow at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, and all-rounder Chinelle Henry said that once they could replicate the tenacity and grit that they produced in their recent victories, she is confident the hosts can seal a series win.
Henry indicated defeating the higher-ranked “White Ferns” has done a lot for the confidence among the players heading into this weekend’s matches. “It is really good for us,” said Henry.
“New Zealand is one of those teams ranked above us and if we can go out there and prove to the world that we capable of competing and not just turning up to play cricket, but actually competing with teams that are high(er) above us, this T20 World Cup we will go far and we are looking to win a next one,” she added.
“Back-tracking a bit to the first game in the 50-overs World Cup, when we beat New Zealand, which no one was really expecting us to do, we have been saying to ourselves that if we can continue to put in performances like that then there is no doubt we can win without Deandra (Dottin) and we are going to do great things,” she opined.
Henry continued: “We have a lot of people in this team that we can call on like Aaliyah (Alleyne). She stepped up when we needed someone to bat at number three. Now in this team we are starting to believe in ourselves more and accept our roles and we look forward to doing great things.”
Alleyne scored 49 in the first T20I as West Indies posted 115 all out before restricting the visitors to 114 for nine to clinch a thrilling one-run victory.
Henry grabbed three wickets for 26 runs and also scored ten runs with the bat to earn the Player of the Match award. “I think coming back into the set-up after the CPL, once I started believing in myself and what I can do, I started to see the performances,” she recounts of her own form.
“We are definitely looking to improve in both areas. It just showed the determination and fight in the team and we went out there and defend it and I think in the next four games, if we can go out there and do that, we can definitely win the series, no doubt,” the West Indies all-rounder assessed.
Henry noted that despite losing the ODI series 2-1, the victory in the final match gave them the confidence to take into the T20 series.
“I think that (the last win in the ODI series) really helped us a lot and it is really good to see that after every game we keep improving as a team,” Henry concluded.
Meanwhile, Alleyne said she was pleased to have contributed to the victory and that “the plan is to become a genuine all-rounder.”
“I worked a lot harder on my skills and fitness and that has helped me now so I will continue to put in that work,” she said.
Alleyne said that she felt a sense of relief after scoring 49 in the first match and is hoping she can score more consistently in the remaining matches.
“I have been at one place for a while and to actually see results now I am happy. Just keep supporting us and hopefully I can give you all a couple more runs,” she concluded.
The second T20I bowls off at 10 a.m. today while the third starts at 1 p.m. tomorrow.
The Windies face New Zealand in the second and third T20Is today and tomorrow at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, and all-rounder Chinelle Henry said that once they could replicate the tenacity and grit that they produced in their recent victories, she is confident the hosts can seal a series win.
Henry indicated defeating the higher-ranked “White Ferns” has done a lot for the confidence among the players heading into this weekend’s matches. “It is really good for us,” said Henry.
“New Zealand is one of those teams ranked above us and if we can go out there and prove to the world that we capable of competing and not just turning up to play cricket, but actually competing with teams that are high(er) above us, this T20 World Cup we will go far and we are looking to win a next one,” she added.
“Back-tracking a bit to the first game in the 50-overs World Cup, when we beat New Zealand, which no one was really expecting us to do, we have been saying to ourselves that if we can continue to put in performances like that then there is no doubt we can win without Deandra (Dottin) and we are going to do great things,” she opined.
Henry continued: “We have a lot of people in this team that we can call on like Aaliyah (Alleyne). She stepped up when we needed someone to bat at number three. Now in this team we are starting to believe in ourselves more and accept our roles and we look forward to doing great things.”
Alleyne scored 49 in the first T20I as West Indies posted 115 all out before restricting the visitors to 114 for nine to clinch a thrilling one-run victory.
Henry grabbed three wickets for 26 runs and also scored ten runs with the bat to earn the Player of the Match award. “I think coming back into the set-up after the CPL, once I started believing in myself and what I can do, I started to see the performances,” she recounts of her own form.
“We are definitely looking to improve in both areas. It just showed the determination and fight in the team and we went out there and defend it and I think in the next four games, if we can go out there and do that, we can definitely win the series, no doubt,” the West Indies all-rounder assessed.
Henry noted that despite losing the ODI series 2-1, the victory in the final match gave them the confidence to take into the T20 series.
“I think that (the last win in the ODI series) really helped us a lot and it is really good to see that after every game we keep improving as a team,” Henry concluded.
Meanwhile, Alleyne said she was pleased to have contributed to the victory and that “the plan is to become a genuine all-rounder.”
“I worked a lot harder on my skills and fitness and that has helped me now so I will continue to put in that work,” she said.
Alleyne said that she felt a sense of relief after scoring 49 in the first match and is hoping she can score more consistently in the remaining matches.
“I have been at one place for a while and to actually see results now I am happy. Just keep supporting us and hopefully I can give you all a couple more runs,” she concluded.
The second T20I bowls off at 10 a.m. today while the third starts at 1 p.m. tomorrow.