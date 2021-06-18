WI bowlers threaten, SA rally

The West Indies fast bowlers had South Africa reeling at 37 for three in the first session of the second Test but couldn’t press their advantage as the visitors rallied to reach 218 for five at stumps at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia, yesterday.
The Windies created problems, applied pressure and went past the edge throughout the day but South Africa skipper Dean Elgar and Quinton De Kock were up to the challenge, both men scoring crucial half-centuries to keep the visitors in the game.
Elgar, who scored a patient 77 off 237 balls, did the heavy lifting in an 87-run fourth-wicket stand with Kyle Verreynne (27), who was playing in his second Test, to take the visitors through the second half of the opening session and most of the post lunch session before he was dismissed on the stroke of tea.
Elgar found another able partner in De Kock, who hit an unbeaten 59 off 103 balls.
The former South African captain, De Kock, who scored a match-winning unbeaten 141 in the first Test, picked up from where he left off in the first game, scoring the bulk of the runs in the 79-run fifth-wicket stand to take some pressure off the current skipper.
Despite Elgar’s late dismissal, the visitors still ended the first day in a much better position than they would have started.
With rain around, WI skipper Kraigg Brathwaite opted to bowl first and Shannon Gabriel, returning to the line-up after missing the first game due to injury, ensured his skipper didn’t regret the decision early on.
Gabriel made his presence felt in his very first over, the second of the match, when Aiden Markram cut a short, wide ball to Roston Chase, who took an easy chest-high catch at backward point.
At the other end, Kemar Roach built pressure, beating the batsmen with pace and movement and eventually opened the door for Jayden Seales to pick up his first wicket of the game as Keegan Petersen (seven) edged an outswinger to Jason Holder at second slip.
The WI pacers continued to stifle the South African batsmen, with Holder coming into the attack and bowling two consecutive maidens.
With the batsmen still coming to terms with the movement on offer, Roach took advantage, getting the ball to come into Rassie Van Der Dussen who didn’t offer a shot and paid the ultimate price as the ball crashed into his off-stump.
Despite causing problems for the batsmen, Holder went wicket-less in the first session as the visitors went to lunch at 44 for three, with Elgar and Vereynne grinding out the rest of the session to keep South Africa in the game.
The South African pair continued to rebuild the innings after the break, taking their fourth-wicket stand past 50 while maintaining their focus in the face of an all-pace examination from the hosts.
The bowlers were guilty of delivering some wayward deliveries, especially right after lunch, Gabriel especially. But for the most part, Roach, Seales and Holder were on target in the second session but just could not get the breakthrough.
The visitors started to play a few more shots later in the second session, with Elgar taking his boundary tally to six, including one off the shoulder of the bat from a Gabriel no-ball to bring up his 17th Test half-century.
But Gabriel, who seemed to be labouring after lunch, ended the second session on a high, breaking the 87-run fourth-wicket stand when Verreynne went after a leg-side ball and got a thin edge to wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva as South Africa went to tea at 125 for four.
De Kock joined Elgar, who was unbeaten at 53 at the interval, and settled in pretty quickly.
Faced with a sluggish over rate, Brathwaite was forced to use his slow bowlers, himself included, to make up some overs and De Kock took advantage, racing to 44 with a pull for four off Braithwaite as the visitors inched closer to the 200-run mark.
The stand was eventually broken by part-time seamer Kyle Mayers, who got one to move away from the left-handed Elgar before bowling the South African skipper with the very next ball that nipped back into the batsman, sneaked between bat and pad and hit the stumps (209 for five).
De Kock continued his resistance and brought up his half-century with an edged four off Mayers to the third man boundary before the umpires called time on the day’s play at 5.40 pm with the second new ball now due.
Having suffered against De Kock in the first match, the Windies know how dangerous he can be and will want to get rid of him early today if they are to wrap up the innings quickly.