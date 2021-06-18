WI bowlers threaten, SA rally

The West Indies fast bowlers had South Africa reeling at 37 for three in the first session of the second Test but couldn’t press their advantage as the visitors rallied to reach 218 for five at stumps at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia, yesterday.

The Windies created problems, applied pressure and went past the edge throughout the day but South Africa skipper Dean Elgar and Quinton De Kock were up to the challenge, both men scoring crucial half-centuries to keep the visitors in the game.