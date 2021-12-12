WI brace for testing series

LUCA SHAMSI has joined the Trinidad and Tobago contingent in Florida, USA, and began playing in the 16 & under division of a tournament in the Casely International Championship series, yesterday.

The Tranquillity Open semifinalist is flying the red, white and black solo in the two-day competition after five of his compatriots were involved in another one on Friday and Saturday. None of the five were actually able to win a match in the main draw on Friday.