WI brace for testing series

With a number of their senior players missing, the West Indies start their T20 series against Pakistan in Karachi today as underdogs but stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran isn’t writing off their chances of upsetting the hosts.
Pakistan were semifinalists in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup while the Windies crashed out in the group stage, having only notched one win in five matches.
Now the Caribbean team in a rebuilding phase, with a number of new faces being given a chance in the absence of senior players, including regular captain Kieron Pollard, who is recovering from a hamstring injury.
Even without Pollard and company, Pooran feels his team is an exciting one and urged the players to take advantage of the opportunity.
“Obviously Pakistan are playing really good (cricket). They had a good World Cup and actually a really good 2021 but you know this is T20 cricket and you always have a chance in it,” said Pooran.
Speaking about the lack of experience in the squad in the absence of the senior players, Pooran said: “To me I don’t see it as inexperience. A lot of our guys have been playing a lot of T20 cricket and they are highly talented and in T20 cricket it is anyone’s game,” noted Pooran.
“It just takes one individual to have a brilliant game and that can turn the result in our favour. So I am not too worried about the inexperience because I believe in the talent we have on the ground here,” he added.
“I understand that Pakistan are a top team in international cricket right now with Babar Azam and (Shaheen) Afridi on top of their game but it takes one ball to get someone out and we are looking forward to it. Any player can have a bad game so I think once we can stay confident as a group, things can go our way,” Pooran assessed.
Asked about Covid positive cases within the camp and the impact it would have on the team’s initial plans, Pooran said the team will roll with the punches and is confident that other players will step in to fill the void. Three players; Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers, were ruled out of the series after testing positive upon their arrival in Pakistan on Thursday.
“It is unfortunate that a couple of guys got Covid. Anyone could get it, but having said that, the selectors and coaches, we had plans of what the 11 was going to look like in terms of who is going to play and who is not going to play. Other guys will get the opportunity to play and to showcase their talent and ability and we are looking forward to seeing those guys grab that opportunity,” Pooran pointed out.
“It is obviously a new rebuilding stage for us now. It is unfortunate that we don’t have other senior players here but in saying that I am very excited to see this new crop of players get onto the field. I for one believe that there are a lot of talented players here and a lot of special players, especially when it comes to the shorter form of the game. So I am very excited to see what’s going to happen on the cricket field. For me, I am looking forward to seeing us play together and sticking to our plans as much as possible and just stay hungry for success,” he added.
Pooran is also eager to show off the new direction the team will be taking after their World Cup flop. On Friday, head coach Phil Simmons mentioned “different ideas” of how the team will play but on the eve of the first game, Pooran didn’t give anything away.
“I don’t want to jinx it to be honest. I rather you guys see it on the cricket field and you can have your opinions on it,” cautioned Pooran. “Now we are dealing with some internal matters in ways we want to go about our cricket and obviously it starts with professionalism and being disciplined as well.
“There are simple things off the field we want to work on as well but hopefully we can start to improve on the cricket field now. Over the next couple games hopefully you guys can see a bit of what we are taking about but I just don’t want to jinx it for now,” he concluded. The first match of the three-game T20I series is set to bowl off at 9 a.m.
WI squad: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Darren Bravo, Dominic Drakes, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Rovman Powell.