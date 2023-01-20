WI can do it

Ricky Skerritt

COMMITTED TO THE CAUSE:

Ricky Skerritt, CWI president.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Ricky Skerritt is very determined to implement the recommendations made by the independent committee tasked with reviewing the West Indies’ early exit from last year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Skerritt described the report prepared by Justice Patrick Thompson Jr, Brian Lara and Mickey Arthur as a “landmark document” and a “must read” for all stakeholders of West Indies cricket. He also said it was very “implementable”.

“It is a foundation on which we can build,” the CWI president told the media during a virtual media conference on Thursday. “This is about where we are and where we need to go.”

He continued: “In a cricket sense, this gives a very clear pathway of some of the decisions and actions that can make a difference based on what has been learnt. The board has already begun looking at it to see where the board has to mobilise to help implement the 34 recommendations.”

Asked how determined he is to see the report implemented before he leaves office, “Very,” Skerritt emphasised.

“The PKF report which was presented to us in 2019, we had commissioned it in August 2019, every single recommendation has been implemented. This report (World Cup Review), which in my opinion will form one of the pillars of reform within CWI, is so important because it has never been done before.”

“There has never been a thorough independent review of our cricket system focusing on the cricket system itself and taking it back up to connect with leadership and the board,” the CWI boss explained. “If you read this report, you will see what a comprehensive and clinical style it brings to providing solutions and I can tell you it has already been designated as must read.

“It has been circulated to the board and I made it clear to the board that when we call for it, it will have to be a public document. This report is about management to a large extent. It is implementable without massive amounts of new investments. We’re already investing, so it is a question of fine-tuning some of the investments,” he added.

At the same time, Skerritt said ultimately the decisions the board make are based on cricket requirements and costs and that CWI will be limited by the resources they have.

“It is about learning from what took place and making good decisions to improve our performances going forward. This is a landmark document. A lot of the content isn’t entirely new but it is a synopsis which was much needed in West Indies cricket,” he noted.

Skeritt said that all in the region were in agony after the West Indies’ failure in the World Cup and that “because there is so much political pressure on the territorial boards all across the Caribbean, I’m confident that there is common commitment and desire to carry out the cricket related improvements that they can afford as compared to the Wehby Report which is about the board.”

“Some members of the board may not believe they are performing well whereas the cricketers are clearly not performing as well as the Caribbean expects us to perform.

It is very easy to point fingers but what this report is doing is pointing fingers everywhere and saying what, surprise, surprise, we all never knew…that it takes a team approach. It takes a village and all stakeholders need to be on board with this including the territorial boards,” the CWI president stated.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Ricky Skerritt is very determined to implement the recommendations made by the independent committee tasked with reviewing the West Indies' early exit from last year's T20 World Cup in Australia.