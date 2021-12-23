WI Covid members return home

Shai Hope

HAD TO ISOLATE: Shai Hope

All the West Indies players and officials who would have tested positive for Covid-19 during the recent tour to Pakistan have all been cleared to return to the Caribbean, with the team doctor Akshai Mansingh being the last to leave yesterday.

This was confirmed by Cricket West Indies chief executive officer Johnny Grave who said the final two players would have left Pakistan yesterday to make their way back to the Caribbean.

The persons who tested positive for Covid-19 during the white-ball tour of Pakistan included Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell and Kyle Mayers, who tested positive upon their arrival in Pakistan, while Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, and Justin Greaves, West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick and team physician Dr Mansingh, all tested positive on the eve of the final T20I last week.

The players and team officials had to remain in self-isolation for ten days or until they returned a negative test.

The Windies were due to play three T20s and three One-Day Internationals on the tour but only managed to get through the T20 segment of the trip before the tour was postponed.

The remaining players left Pakistan following the final T20.

Asked for an update on the infected members of the team, who had to remain in Pakistan until they were cleared to travel by providing a negative PCR test, Grave said: “The last two players flew back yesterday (Wednesday) and the team doctor is the last to leave today.”

Pooran moves up T20 rankings

Left-hander Nicholas Pooran has climbed eight places into the top 30 of the International Cricket Council Twenty20 batting rankings.

The 26-year-old gathered 108 runs from in the just concluded three-match series against Pakistan in Karachi, boasting a strike-rate of nearly 148 while hitting a career-best half-century in the final game.

All the West Indies players and officials who would have tested positive for Covid-19 during the recent tour to Pakistan have all been cleared to return to the Caribbean, with the team doctor Akshai Mansingh being the last to leave yesterday.

West Indies rookie Test fast bowler Jayden Seales tasted success in his first ever overseas franchise tournament, when Jaffna Kings trounced Galle Gladiators by 23 runs to win the Lanka Premier League title here yesterday.

Choosing to bat first at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Kings piled up a 200-plus total for the second time in three days, reaching 201 for three off their 20 overs.

AFTER failing to get the nod from Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh a month ago, Ascension Football tournament director Kieron Edwards has now directly written to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley seeking to hold a tournament among fully-vaccinated local footballers in 2022.

ARC signs ‘historic agreement’ with Caymanas Park

THE Arima Race Club (ARC) yesterday signed an “historic agreement” with Supreme Venture Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL)/Caymanas Park of Jamaica, establishing them as the first two race tracks and betting outlets to participate in a Caribbean Pool.

The Caribbean Pool will be a Caribbean inter-island co-mingling platform that allows for Caribbean tote operators to wager into each other’s pool, thereby creating bigger pools, bigger profits for the member partners, and most importantly, bigger payouts to the punters.

FOR the first time in as long as anyone involved in the sport can remember, there will be no horse racing on New Year’s Day next week Saturday.

The second most prestigious race day of the season usually come just six days after the previous season ends, but it will be only five days this time as Boxing Day falls on Sunday this year and the eight-race card will take place the day after on December 27 at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.