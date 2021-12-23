WI Covid members return home

All the West Indies players and officials who would have tested positive for Covid-19 during the recent tour to Pakistan have all been cleared to return to the Caribbean, with the team doctor Akshai Mansingh being the last to leave yesterday.
This was confirmed by Cricket West Indies chief executive officer Johnny Grave who said the final two players would have left Pakistan yesterday to make their way back to the Caribbean.
The persons who tested positive for Covid-19 during the white-ball tour of Pakistan included Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell and Kyle Mayers, who tested positive upon their arrival in Pakistan, while Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, and Justin Greaves, West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick and team physician Dr Mansingh, all tested positive on the eve of the final T20I last week.
The players and team officials had to remain in self-isolation for ten days or until they returned a negative test.
The Windies were due to play three T20s and three One-Day Internationals on the tour but only managed to get through the T20 segment of the trip before the tour was postponed.
The remaining players left Pakistan following the final T20.
Asked for an update on the infected members of the team, who had to remain in Pakistan until they were cleared to travel by providing a negative PCR test, Grave said: “The last two players flew back yesterday (Wednesday) and the team doctor is the last to leave today.”