Former West Indies fast bowler and coach, Ezra Moseley, died here early yesterday following a vehicular accident.
Reports ahere say the 63-year-old Barbadian was pronounced dead at the scene after the bicycle he was riding collided with an SUV, at the junction of the ABC Highway and Providence Road in the southern parish of Christ Churah.
A nippy right-arm seamer, Moseley featured in two Tests for West Indies in 1990 claiming six wickets and went on to also play nine One-Day Internationals, finishing with seven scalps. Overall, Moseley claimed 279 wickets from 79 matches in a first-class career that involved stints with English county Glamorgan
A member of the controversial rebel tour to South Africa in 1983, Moseley also turned out for Eastern Province and Northern Transvaal in South Africa.
Since his retirement, Moseley served as a coach with the West Indies women’s side and at the St Michael School here which produced current Test captain and world-rated all-rounder Jason Holder.
Reacting to his death yesterday, Jimmy Adams, Cricket West Indies’ director of cricket said: “It has come as a shock to hear of the passing of Ezra Moseley, earlier today, with the tragic news coming out of Barbados. The entire CWI family are deeply saddened. After his playing days were over Ezra continued to serve cricket in the region by coaching at the junior levels in Barbados and moving into positions with our international women’s team. On behalf of CWI I want to extend our sincere condolences to his family and let them know they are in our thoughts and prayers at this time.” Also commenting on Moseley’s death was CWI’s cricket operations manager, for former Windies batsman Roland Holder.
“I was captain of the Barbados team when ‘Moses’ played and he was an excellent team man and a fantastic cricketer, with the ability to swing the ball both ways. He was someone you would want to walk onto the field with. He made a great contribution to cricket as a player and a coach and contributed immensely to the growth and development of many young men and women,” he said. And current women’s standout Deandra Dottin also had her say.
“Mr Moseley was a very good cricket coach who helped the players in all departments and he was a great team player,” she said.
“As a member of the Barbados team, we benefited from his coaching and advice and also when he was our coach with the West Indies team. “It’s a really sad day to see him gone. He did a fantastic job for the players and the game. He was a wonderful man.”