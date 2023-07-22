There were some oohs and aahs on the third day of the 100th Test match between West Indies and India at the Queen’s Park Oval, yesterday.
And at the end of the day’s play, the hosts were close to saving the follow-on despite the loss of five wickets.
West Indies took their overnight tally of 86 for one to 229 for five at the close, getting within ten runs of forcing India to bat a second time—a feat they failed to accomplish in the first Test in Dominica, which ended in three days.
Captain Kraigg Brathwaite did most of the heavy lifting, scoring 75, his 29th half-century, to set the foundation for his team’ solid reply as the Caribbean men held their own in a rain-interrupted first session.
However, Alick Athanaze came to the rescue in the final session, the rookie reaching 37 not out at stumps in keeping the innings together along with Jason Holder (11 not out).
Earlier, Brathwaite and debutant Kirk McKenzie (32) survived an early test from the Indian quicks to see the hosts to triple figures, half-hour into the third day’s play.
McKenzie wasn’t intimidated by the occasion nor the opponents, hitting pacer Jaydev Unadkat for a straight four to get the Windies on their way when they resumed play. But Unadkat and Mohammed Siraj did beat the edge a few times, leaving some fans holding their heads.
But McKenzie restored their confidence, after a good-looking drive down the ground for four off Unadkat, followed by a perfectly-timed cover-drive for the same result.
Braithwaite, who started the day 37, struck Siraj for two fours to take his personal tally to 48 when the first sign of rain arrived. And with grey clouds hovering over the Oval, McKenzie had a lapse in judgement when he tried to cut debutant Mukesh Persad and got an edge through to wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan. The rain arrived shortly after the dismissal, sending the players to an early lunch at 117 for two.
But with Brathwaite still in the middle, the home team was always in the hunt. After the break, India served up a few short balls which didn’t really trouble the Windies skipper who reached his half-century with a couple off Kumar.
Knowing the character of Brathwaite, his hook for six off the same bowler was a rare sight that would have given fans confidence in the “Men in Maroon”.
Brathwaite was joined by Jermaine Blackwood for the extended second session and the pair took the score past 150 before the Windies opener was bowled by a ripper from Ashwin that came as a surprise to many.
Ashwin, who had been barely extracting any kind of turn on the surface, got one to rip out of the footmarks and through the narrowest of gaps, between bat and pad, to disturb the stumps, thus bringing Brathwaite’s near five-hour vigil in the middle to an end.
But that was the only success for India in the post-lunch session as the hosts went to tea at 174 for three with Athanaze joining Blackwood. India struck two more blows, early in the final session, with Blackwood caught at slip for 20 and Joshua Da Silva bowled by Siraj, the Windies slipping to 208 for five when another shower sent them off.
The lights came on to extend the session and Athanaze and Holder were fortunate enough to have survived a new-ball examination from Siraj and Kumar. And while the home team still have a long way to go in achieving parity in the game, they will think they have a chance.