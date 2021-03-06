West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard conceded that the Sri Lankan spinners won the battle in the second T20I on Friday night but insisted the home team is still in the series and he is backing his batsmen to come good in the series decider today.
Led by spinners Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya and Lakshan Sandakan, Sri Lanka kept the West Indies power-hitters in check to successfully defend 160 for six and level the three-match series with a convincing 43-run win at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Friday night.
The Sri Lankan spin trio picked up seven wickets between them as the West Indies were dismissed for 117 in 18.4 overs.
Asked where he thought they went wrong in the loss, Pollard said: “Obviously with the bat. If you told us we were going to bowl them out for 160 today, we would’ve taken that.
“I just thought we didn’t assess the situation pretty quickly and we had a couple of soft dismissals. At the end of the day, these things happen in cricket, so we’ll see what happen. We are still in the series,” he added.
The West Indies batsmen struggled to come to terms with the Sri Lanka spinners from the start of the chase when they lost opener Evin Lewis (six) in the third over, bowled by Dananjaya while attempting a slog-sweep.
Chris Gayle (16) then launched a six and a four off Chameera while Lendl Simmons (21) smashed Thisara Perera for a six and three fours to put the chase back on track, but wickets kept tumbling for the hosts with both men falling to Hasaranga in the seventh over as the Windies slipped to 49 for three.
It was soon 66 for six with Jason Holder hitting a straight six off Gunathilaka and then getting caught on the boundary off the very next ball. Dushmantha Chameera then struck twice in the 11th over with Dwayne Bravo (two) getting a leading edge to Angelo Mathews and Nicholas Pooran (eight) getting bowled playing across the line as the visitors took charge halfway through the chase.
That left skipper Pollard (13) and Fabian Allen (12) with a mountain to climb to get their team out of trouble. A six from Pollard off Hasaranga and another from Allen off Dananjaya helped a bit, but the task proved too much in the end.
Obed McCoy (23 off seven balls) struck some lusty blows towards the end of the chase, but the damage was already done by the Sri Lankan spinners through the middle overs.
“Obviously their spinners won on Friday,” Pollard admitted.
“There is no secret about it. They got away with a couple of balls that were in the slot, but we just didn’t execute properly. Again, to be honest, guys know what they have to do. We’ll have a conversation and a chat about it and how we are going to go about it and we are going to come back with positive intent on Sunday,” he added.
While the spinners completed the job for the visitors, it was the opening pair of Pathum Nissanka (37) and Danushka Gunathilaka (56) that put them on course for the win.
The Sri Lankans attacked a lot more, with Nissanka and Gunathilaka getting the visitors off to a flying start with a 95-run opening stand which should have set the platform for an all-out assault in the back-end of the innings but thanks to some good bowling from veteran Bravo, the late-innings assault never materialised.
Pollard praised the bowing effort in the back-end of the innings but at the same time lamented a couple of missed opportunities in the field.
“I think from a bowling point of view, it was good and the guys were able to execute. Yes, they got off to a flyer and they were 90-odd in the first ten overs, but these things happen. You don’t expect them to just come and lie down and roll over, so I thought the guys came back in the last ten overs and really executed the slower balls and yorkers and using the dimensions of the ground,” Pollard said of the team’s bowling.
Sri Lanka scored at nine runs per over in the Powerplay, with Gunathilaka (56) smashing Jason Holder for the first six of the innings in the final over of the Powerplay but was given a life in the same over when he was dropped by Pollard at midwicket. The Sri Lankan made the opportunity count, smashing Obed McCoy for six over long off before bringing up his third T20I half-century with a cut off the same bowler to the point boundary as the visitors raced to 94 without loss after ten overs.
With the game getting away from them, the Windies needed something special to get themselves back into the contest and Bravo stepped up and delivered.
Showing off his quick reflexes and athleticism even at the age of 37, he fielded the ball off his own bowling and threw at the non-striker’s end to catch Nissanka well short of the crease after the Sri Lankan opener tried to sneak a quick single. He was out for 37.
The West Indies all-rounder removed Gunathilaka (57) in the same over as the batsman sent an easy catch to Sinclair at mid-off for 56.
The double blow stemmed the flow of runs and with the pressure starting to build, Bravo made yet another breakthrough, getting the big wicket of Dinesh Chandimal (three), who was caught by Simmons after top-edging an attempted slog-sweep.
Skipper Angelo Mathews also failed to get going, hitting a short, wide ball from McCoy straight to Holder on the long-on boundary.
Despite their good start, the onslaught never came and after eight overs of playing the ball around, the Sri Lankans tried to finish with a flurry in the final three overs but could only manage a six off McCoy in the 18th, two fours off Bravo in the 19th and just one off Holder in the 20th with just 66 runs coming in the second half of the innings.
However, the West Indies batting wasn’t up to the task on the night,. However Pollard will be rallying his troops for the final showdown today and will be looking for improvement in all departments.
“There is always room for improvement, we dropped a couple catches, myself dropping one there and there were a couple of mis-fields here and there but at the end of it, these things happen, and it is just a matter of rallying and coming back,” said Pollard.
“We can’t do much from a technical point of view basically in 48 hours. It is a quick turnaround and sometimes you can get too much into different things, so we just want to keep it as simple as possible and come back and continue to play cricket with a smile on our faces,” he added.