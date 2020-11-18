WI GET GOING

WEST INDIES TEST vice-captain Royston Chase said it will be crucial for the Caribbean side to put the New Zealand batting order under early pressure. However, he stressed that the WI batsmen must support their bowlers by giving them a good platform to work from.
Chase, named to the vice captaincy in place of Kraigg Brathwaite last week, will lead the WI into battle in the first of two four-day warm up matches against a New Zealand “A” team, starting today from 6pm Caribbean time at Queenstown Centre, Queenstown, as they continue their preparations for the three T20 Internationals and two Test matches against the hosts.
In a virtual news conference yesterday, Chase said while it was difficult as a spinner to make an impact in the New Zealand conditions, he felt that the WI bowlers had been holding their own for a while now.
With the Black Caps featuring an experienced and bowling side and the known vulnerability of the WI batsmen, Chase believed that the WI batting had to step up.
“I think what needs to improve is the batting of the team. I think our bowlers have been doing brilliantly for us but we have not been getting good scores for them to bowl at,” Chase said. “ I think the first innings is going to be really important and really sets up the game for the whole match. Once you put down a good score, you are going to have the opposition chasing the game and that’s when you will create opportunities to get them out.”
Chase added: “ ..the likes of Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson (NZ captain),we have to look to put them under pressure early because they are the mainstay of New Zealand batting and once we could get them out early, hopefully we will be good.” Chase said he was confident in his all-round game and also comfortable in the leadership role given to him.
“I don’t feel any added pressure because I have always been one of the go-to guys in terms of seniority in the team. So it is just a title and not a big difference in doing anything else,” Chase explained. “For me, leadership is just getting the best out of each guy in the team, finding a way to motivate that guy and being a shoulder to lean on, especially for the younger guys in team and not necessarily making everyone happy but making them comfortable to make sure they bring the best that they have.”
Chase added that he enjoyed working with coach Phil Simmons whom he described as a father-figure and who had become tougher pre-tour but still had the ability to be approachable and make the dressing room a comfortable place for every player, sharing his previous playing day experiences and knowledge with the team.
Chase has played 35 Tests with a batting average of 30.86 and a bowling return of 41.15.
The West Indies’ build-up for the tour was struck a blow last Wednesday when they were denied training privileges for the remainder of their 14-day managed isolation period following breaches of protocol which included sharing food and mixing in the hallways of their hotel.
Squads:
NEW ZEALAND “A” (from): Cole McConchie (Captain), Joe Carter, Dane Cleaver, Devon Conway, Henry Cooper, Jacob Duffy, Ken McClure, Henry Nicholls, Michael Rae, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Rippon, Ben Sears, Sean Solia, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young.
WEST INDIES (from): Roston Chase (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Preston McSween, Shayne Moseley, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales