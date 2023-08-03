WI GET IT RIGHT

For once, West Indies supporters had reason to jump for genuine joy.
And jump some of them did. For after Romario Shepherd bowled the final over of the first T20 International against India at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, India were still four runs short of their 150-run victory target.
Rovman Powell and his men will therefore head to the second match of the five-game series in Guyana with a morale-boosting lead.
“We sat last (Wednesday) night and we talked about starting the series on a positive note, putting the Indians under some pressure and I thought the guys did that today,” Powell said after victory had been completed in Tarouba.
It was hard work though. On a pitch that was stingy with the runs it allowed, West Indies, deciding to bat first, battled to 149 for six, thanks in the main to Powell and Nicholas Pooran. They shared 38 for the fourth wicket and then Powell put on the same amount with Shimron Hetmyer.
“At the half-way mark I think we were ten, 15 runs short but the bowlers bowled extremely well,” Powell noted. “They summed up the conditions and realised that a lot of slower balls were needed and that was delivered by them.”
Thanks in the main to Man-of-the-Match Jason Holder (two for 19) who removed Suryakumar Yadav (21) in the tenth over and Indian skipper Hardik Pandya (19) in the 16th (113 for five), the Windies bowlers never allowed the Indians to gain momentum.
“We knew if we got early wickets and we got wickets through the middle, we were always in the game,” Holder said.
Akeal Hosein started the fightback when he lured Shubman Gill into giving Pooran a stumping chance which he accepted in the third over of the chase (15 for one). Holder’s removal of Yadav—to an excellent low, diving catch at cover by Hetmyer—broke an innings-best third wicket stand of 39 with top-scorer Tilak Varma (39, 22 balls).
Romario Shepherd (two for 33) then got rid of Varma in the next over, thanks to another Hetmyer effort. That was the second of three catches for “Hetty” on the day. It highlighted a solid fielding effort, which also saw Kyle Mayers run out Sanju Samson with a direct hit to the striker’s end in the same 16th over in which Pandya had been dismissed.
India’s sizeable assembly of supporters were
growing concerned, the West Indians more hopeful.
And by the time the final over arrived. Shepherd, good with his yorkers especially, denied India the ten runs they needed. He bowled Kuldeep Yadav with the first ball and also saw Arshdeep Singh run out off the fifth. With six needed off the final delivery for a tie, Shepherd coolly denied Yuzendra Chahal the leverage he needed.
Earlier, the Windies innings was a case of a failure to accelerate in the death others. Some 41 runs came in the last five, but not a single boundary was struck off the last 22 balls.
The loss of Pooran in the 15th over (96 for four) did not help.
Absent from the One-Day series, but fresh off his Player-of-the-Match century in the Major League Cricket final in the United States, Pooran entered in the fifth over after leg-spinner Chahal, in his first over, had trapped both openers Kyle Mayers (one) and Brandon King (28) lbw in the space of three deliveries.
“Nicky P” walked out to an expectant audience, and for all of his stay, met those expectations with commanding, assured strokeplay and good judgement for 41 off 34 balls.
The drive through the off-side for a boundary first ball was a statement of intent, a sign of confidence and a display of good form all in one.
However, after the loss of the openers and No. 3 Johnson Charles, Pooran and skipper Powell (48, 32 balls, three fours, three sixes) needed to consolidate somewhat against the spin of Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel.
“Pooran helped a lot,” Powell said. “He’s a left-hander and the left-hander against the wrist spinners is a little easier than (for) the right-hander. We sat and we talked about that last night; how important Pooran and Hetmyer are in the middle overs and I think they both played well today.”
West Indies ended the Powerplay on 54 for two. But the scoring rate dropped against the spinners. Powell also took a while to get into stride. He was put down twice, the first occasion when he was 19 by Gill off Kuldeep.
The second time, Chahal was the culprit off the bowling of skipper Pandya. Next ball, the WI captain cleared the midwicket boundary. Powell also did the same against Chahal in the 16th over and in the next from Arshdeep Singh, he cut deftly and swung the left-arm seamer mightily for four and six.
But that was where the boundary-hitting ended for Powell and the Windies.
With Pooran by then already dismissed having sent a catch to deep midwicket off Pandya in the 15th, Hetmyer (ten off 12) went in the 19th, followed in the same over by Powell as he looked for a needed maximum over long-off.
The WI skipper might not have felt too comfortable at that stage. But his bowlers later put his mind at ease.