WI go again

The first match was won spectacularly, but West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard wants a tighter performance this evening in the second T20 International against Sri Lanka, bowling off at 6 p.m. today at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.
The Windies won Wednesday’s first match of three in the series through an explosive innings of 38 from Pollard who struck six sixes in one over from Akila Dananjaya after the bowler had put the home side in a spin by taking a hat-trick.
However, while the Windies survived that opening test, Pollard said yesterday they will be looking for improvement with the bat and in the field as they seek to wrap up the series.
“The main objective was to win the cricket match and we ticked that box. In terms of the manner in which we did it, I thought the bowling was fantastic. From a batting perspective, it was a really good start from the openers, we faltered in the middle then had a decent partnership and faltered at the end, so a couple of things to work on but as I said, the main goal was the win the cricket match,” the West Indies skipper said.
“Each time you step on the field you want to improve. From a fielding perspective we were minus in the field and we want to turn that into a plus. We want to save runs. From a batting perspective, not losing wickets in clusters and we are trying to find a way to use our batsmen to negate the spin of Sri Lanka. Obviously, that’s going to be the challenge and those are conversations we continue to have and hopefully we’ll come up with the right methods in terms of combating that,” he continued.
“With the bowling attack that we have, we’re going to try different things and different combinations at different times.
“I think he (debutant spinner Kevin Sinclair) did well for us in the last game and we’ll see where that takes us. We’ll continue to encourage him in all aspects and try to get him to improve as a cricketer going forward,” Pollard added. The attack on Wednesday also included returning veterans Fidel Edwards and Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy and Fabian Allen.
“I thought they (the bowlers) were fantastic even though it was a new bowling line-up and they used their skills, the wicket and their brains to shut out Sri Lanka 130-odd. So, you can only be positive, but we are still looking at areas to improve and it is a matter of just trying to execute as well so let’s see how far along they can take us,” he said.
And Pollard dismissed suggestions of a possible change of team for tonight’s match.
“In all honesty, I think that is one of the problems that has plagued us over the years, the constant chopping and changing when things don’t go right on one or two games,” he said.
“We don’t expect miracles from people and sometimes you have to give them chances and opportunities to fulfil what you are trying to achieve and then after a period of time you can make a judgment call. So again, after one game, I don’t think we are even thinking about any changes.”
As far as his personal record goes, Pollard said it was nice to be in the company of Yuvraj Singh and Herschelle Gibbs as a power-hitter in the game after smashing his six sixes in an over.
“These are some of the things that you dream of and it actually coming to reality, it’s a surreal moment, albeit in a winning cause which I think is more important,” said Pollard.
“But I would have loved to carry on and be there at the end. I pride myself on trying to finish games and hopefully with personal achievements along the way, yes, but whatever the team requires. So, my personal assessment is that I failed not being able to take the team to the end,” he added.