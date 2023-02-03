WI go into battle

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite wants to see a better all-round performance from his team when they face Zimbabwe in the first Test, starting today, at Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo.
The opening batter also wants his players to put into practise all they have learnt from batting legend Brian Lara, who took up the role of performance mentor with the squad ahead of the two-Test series.
Speaking to the media ahead of the first Test, Brathwaite said that the team didn’t bat or bowl well in their two-Test loss to Australia late last year and is hopeful that they can make amends against Zimbabwe, who they would have beaten 1-0 in 2017.
“Preparations have gone really well and I really liked how the guys applied themselves in the practice game last week. I think we are in a very good space and the guys are looking forward to the first Test tomorrow for sure,” said Brathwaite. “We are aiming for an all-round team performance.”
He continued: “I think in Australia we didn’t really bat or bowl well and coming here, we are looking for an all-round performance where the bowlers come together to get 20 wickets and the batsmen can put a lot of runs on the board, especially in the first innings.”
Lara’s presence has also provided a boost to the players and Brathwaite is eager to see how the batters use what they have learnt from the legend to get better results on the field.
“I thought he (Lara) has done a magnificent job. Obviously, he is helping guys to think about batting and their plans a little more and I think the guys learned a lot thus far and it is obviously just important for them to add that into the game and I think the guys are looking forward to doing that,” Brathwaite explained.
“He had a lot of conversations with the batsmen during net sessions so I think he has been passing on his knowledge and it is obviously important that we apply it into the thought process of batting for long periods. “It is important we don’t forget about these key points he would have touched on. I think the guys got some very good info from the legend and are looking forward to going out there and doing it,” the West Indies captain added.
Asked about the return of fast bowler Shannon Gabriel to the team and the impact he and the other pacers could have in Zimbabwe, Brathwaite said the wicket will have something in it for both fast and slow bowlers alike.
“Happy to have Shannon in the side. He adds a lot of experience and value and his pace is a plus. I think both (pacers and spinners) will get some assistance. The last time we came, I thought the pacers did a good job. It (the ball) didn’t do much; it didn’t bounce extremely high but I still think there is something in it for the pacers once they put in the effort. And for the spinners, they got a bit purchase during the last tour and it looks like we’ll get a little purchase (on this tour as well). The pitch will have something in it but what you put in, you will get out,” said Brathwaite.
“We are not under any pressure. I think all the guys are really looking forward to playing here and I think the guys are going to go out there and enjoy it and make West Indians proud,” he concluded. The match bowls off at 4 a.m. (T&T time).
SQUADS:
ZIMBABWE: Craig Ervine (captain), Gary Ballance, Chamunorwa Chibhabha, Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans, Joylord Gumbie, Innocent Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Wellington Masakadza, Kudzai Maunze, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano, Tafadzwa Tsiga
WEST INDIES: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Devon Thomas, Jomel Warrican