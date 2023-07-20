WI HANG TOUGH

The first day of the 100th Test match between West Indies and India was filled with classic moments, but Shannon Gabriel punching the air after uprooting the off-stump of Ajinkya Rahane to put an exclamation mark on the second session will stand out for many of the fans to came out to witness the historic game at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain yesterday.
From a dominant position of 121 without loss after the first session, the Windies fought back in the second to leave the visitors in some trouble at 182 for four.
But India rallied to close the day on 288 for four with Virat Kohli unbeaten on 87 and Ravindra Jadeja not out on 36.
“It was a tough day based on the wicket,” Gabriel said at the close after finishing with one for 50 off 12 overs.
“The guys, apart from the first session, stuck to the task and put the ball in good areas for long periods of time. We expected the ball to bounce a bit more but just didn’t happen,” he explained.
“In lunch, we felt disappointed in the first session. We assessed and came out bowling a three-quarter length, being patient and grounding them down,” Gabriel added.
The post lunch period would have been a rarity for the hosts in this series after they were soundly beaten inside three days in Dominica last week.
By the time the first two hours were in the books yesterday, Rohit Sharma (80) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (57) were both well-set.
Jaiswal, who scored 171 against the Windies on debut in the first Test, was solid from the start, cutting the first ball of the game from Kemar Roach for three thanks to a slow outfield.
The 21-year-old went on to bring up his 50 with a cut and drive for four off consecutive balls from Alzarri Joseph before he was given a second chance.
But after his near-demise in the first session, Jaiswal didn’t look as confident and the hosts took advantage, with Holder pushing the ball across the batter, looking for the edge.
Jaiswal got away with one that he edged past slip and gully for four but his luck ran out when he drove at a wide ball and got a thick edge to debutant Kirk McKenzie fielding just wide of the traditional gully position.
Meanwhile, Sharma, who reached his half-century in the first session with pull for six off a short ball from Roach, continued to find the boundaries as he clipped Gabriel to the ropes.
The T&T pacer thought he got his man with a good shout for lbw which was turned down. The subsequent review showed that bat was involved but the West Indies’ bowlers were starting to ask questions.
Shubman Gill had the wrong answer to one from Roach, edging to wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva for ten before left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican surprised everyone with a ball that beat Sharma’s defence and rattled the stumps to send the Indian skipper back for 80.
Virat Kohli, who walked to the middle to a mild roar from the spectators, batted for over half-hour, facing 21 balls before he got off the mark with a straight four off Holder. But the hosts kept up the pressure and ended the second session the happier of the two teams after hometown hero Gabriel got his first wicket of the match on the stroke of tea.
The T&T pacer looked threatening in the post lunch session and even had the support of some members of the Cyril Duprey Stand who were chanting his name and giving him encouragement and some criticism when he was less than perfect, but it was the entire Oval that celebrated when the veteran right-arm pacer bowled Ajinkya Rahane for eight to send India to tea at 182 for four.
It was the final over before the afternoon break and Rahane was in survival mode, having just arrived in the middle. However, Gabriel got one to nip back and take the inside edge before crashing into the off-stump to delight of the fans and his team-mates.
But the number one Test team fought back in the final session.
Kohli was joined by Ravindra Jadeja and the pair revived the innings with a century stand.
Kohli got into stride with a couple of fours off Roach before driving Warrican to the cover boundary to reach his half-century.
The pair added 106 runs in the final session to seize the momentum although but the Windies didn’t make it easy for visitors.
Joseph gave Jadeja a thorough short-ball examination which the left-handed batter survived. At the other end Kohli despatched a Joseph bouncer for four and showed his class with a drive all along the ground to the cover boundary to bring up the century stand with Jadeja as the first day came to close.
The fans were a bit more sedate at the close but they stayed to end to send the players off with applause.