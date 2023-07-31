WI HOPING FOR REPEAT

The Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) will play host to a rare occasion today: The final match of a One-Day International rubber in which the West Indies still have a chance to win.
The first ever ODI in Tarouba could see a sizeable crowd in attendance on this Emancipation Day holiday. That will provide the perfect backdrop for this third ODI between West Indies and India.
Shai Hope’s side has the chance to end a brutal period of results with a morale-boosting series win today. Apart from failing to qualify for this year’s World Cup, West Indies have not beaten India in their last 12 ODI series.
However, they hauled themselves back into this series with a six-wicket victory in the second ODI at Kensington Oval on Saturday.
That victory was achieved after Hope won the toss and inserted an India side missing both skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli.
With another 9.30 a.m. start, the Windies skipper will be hoping to call right again this morning. And especially if they bowl first once more, his side will attempt to maintain their focus from the second match at Kensington.
“We have the series level and we are trying to go into the last game with a good mindset and try and close off the series,” middle order batter Keacy Carty said yesterday.
Carty helped Hope see the Windies through to the win with an unbroken fourth wicket partnership of 91, of which Carty got 48. “Runs give you confidence,” he noted.
Carty’s West Indies U-19 World Cup-winning teammate and skipper Shimron Hetmyer has not yet got the scores he would have wanted upon his return to the white-ball side, but he is not concerned about his form. Team results, he said yesterday, are his main concern.
“The last game was one of those instances where we pulled ourselves together with the bat, the ball and in the field as well, so it’s just for us to continue to build on that and try as much as possible to forget about the past performances and just look ahead to better days for us,” he noted.
Asked why he thought the Windies have struggled to consistently put good performances together, he said: “…It’s for us to…zone in a little bit more so that we will probably put in more and more back-to-back performances consistently.”
India, preparing for the World Cup they will host later in the year, may opt to leave Sharma and Kohli out again and allow Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav to audition further for spots in that tournament.
However, Hetmyer was confident Saturday’s result would have been the same had India’s senior batters played.
“On that particularly day, leaving out the fact that they (Kohli and Sharma) didn’t play, I think the guys really did a very good job,” he said. “I think they bowled the ball in the correct areas and we executed quite well with the ball, in the field and with the bat as well; so I just think that even if they had played, we would still have put up a good fight and even won the game the same way as we did.”
He is hoping for a WI repeat today that would make for a brilliant “Brian Lara” debut.
SQUADs:
West Indies (probable): Shai Hope (Captain), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.
India from: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.