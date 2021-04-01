WI hunt series win

The West Indies will be on the hunt for ten Sri Lankan wickets today as they press for victory on the final day of the second Test at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.
With the first Test ending in a tame draw at the same venue at North Sound last week, a win for either team today will clinch the series; however the hosts will be closer to pulling it off after setting Sri Lanka 377 to win on the final day.
Having dismissed Sri Lanka for 258 to secure a 96-run first innings advantage, the Windies stretched their lead to 376 before the declaration came with the score on 280 for four, thanks to half-centuries from captain Kraigg Brathwaite (85), Kyle Mayers (55) and Jason Holder (71 not out), who all stepped up in the absence of Nkrumah Bonner, who suffered a back injury on the second day while fielding. It was announced yesterday that he will take no further part in the match with his whiplash symptoms still not improving.
The hosts were looking for a couple of late wickets in the day, however the Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne kept the Windies bowlers at bay, surviving nine overs to close the day on 29 without loss needing a further 348 runs to secure an unlikely victory.
The Windies began to turn the screws in the first 20 minutes of the penultimate day, with Kemar Roach removing Pathum Nissanka for 51 and Vishwa Fernando without scoring to wrap up the first innings and put them in a position to push for the win.
With half the day’s play lost on Wednesday, the Windies knew they needed to score quickly if they were to give themselves enough time to push for a win but the Sri Lankan bowlers didn’t make it easy.
The home team didn’t start well, losing John Campbell for ten as the left-hander edged a delivery from Suranga Lakmal to wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella in the seventh over. It was the fourth time this series that Campbell had gotten out in that fashion and the batsman even reviewed the call but the umpire’s decision was upheld.
There was more excitement off the next ball with Sri Lanka calling for a review for lbw against Jermaine Blackwood after he played across the line and was struck on the pad. Umpire Joel Wilson had given a not out decision, which was also upheld upon review.
Sri Lanka were down a bowler after spinner Lasith Embuldeniya was stretchered off the field after sliding to field a ball and they didn’t help their cause after Blackwood was dropped on seven by Thirimanne at first slip off the bowling of Vishwa Fernando.
The batsman didn’t make that life count, flashing at a short ball from Dushmantha Chameera and edging to Dickwella for 18.
After lunch, West Indies had to endure a barrage of short balls from the Sri Lankan pacers with Mayers taking them on and getting some luck as he notched his second Test half century in an 82-run stand for the third wicket with his skipper.
He struck eight fours on both sides of the wicket before he was trapped lbw by Lakmal as he played across the line and was struck on the pad. The original out decision was upheld upon review by the batsman as the Windies slipped to 140 for three in the second session with the lead going past 200.
Brathwaite, who scored a crucial 126 in the first innings, was also given a life on 34 when he was put down at short-leg by Oshada Fernando off Chameera, but he made the chance count, scoring 85 off 196 balls to take the lead past 300 in the final session.
The West Indies skipper, who struck just one boundary by the time he got to his 50, upped the tempo in the final session with three more boundaries before being bowled by a Chameera ball that didn’t bounce as much as he anticipated.
Meanwhile, former West Indies captain Holder brought up his tenth Test 50 off just 69 balls and straight after reaching the milestone, the all-rounder started to play more aggressively as the Windies looked for quick runs before Brathwaite finally declared with about 40 minutes left in the day’s play.
Despite not getting the late wicket they wanted yesterday, Brathwaite and company still enter the final day in a good position to push for victory. The Sri Lankans on the other hand will have a tall order to save the game.