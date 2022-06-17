WI IN CHARGE

Gudakesh Motie

TEST DEBUTANT: Spinner Gudakesh Motie receives his first Test cap on the first day of the first Test

against Bangladesh, at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in Antigua, on Thursday. --Photo: CWI

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph struck twice late in the final session to keep West Indies in control of the

opening Test, after the hosts had lost a cluster of wickets in the middle period to be dismissed for a

subpar total and concede some of their advantage on the second day yesterday.

With Bangladesh having made a steady start to their second innings, Joseph (2-14) intervened to

remove veteran left-hander Tamim Iqbal for 22 and Mehidy Hasan Miraz for two, leaving the visitors

on 50 for two at the close -- still 112 runs behind heading into day three at the Vivian Richards

Cricket Stadium.

West Indies had earlier been bowled out for a disappointing 265, collapsing from a strong position of

197 for three after lunch to lose their last seven wickets for 68 runs. Captain Kraigg Brathwaite

missed out on his 11th Test hundred when he perished for 94 while vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood

stroked 63 and Nkrumah Bonner, 33.

Debutant Gudakesh Motie chanced his arm for an unbeaten 23 off 21 balls but off-spinner Mehidy

Hasan, who snared four for 59, along with seamers Khaled Ahmed (2-59) and Ebadot Hossain (2-65),

combined to torpedo the West Indies innings.

“I think we feel disappointed as a team, as a batting unit. I think we would’ve loved to bat out the

day because there would’ve been some heavy legs on their side tomorrow,” Blackwood said

afterwards. “Today, we were just trying to bat time, bat as long as possible and wear down the

Bangladesh bowlers for as long as possible.

“But credit to the Bangladesh bowlers, I thought they bowled pretty good to us, they didn’t give us

too many loose balls to score [off]. Overall, we’re disappointed because we lost a lot of wickets in the

last part [of the innings].”

Resuming the morning on 95 for two, West Indies overhauled Bangladesh’s first innings total of 103 as

Brathwaite and Bonner extended their third wicket stand to 62.

Brathwaite, starting on 42, moved to 75 at lunch but lost Bonner – the only casualty of the session –

in the first over following the drinks break, bowled by captain Shakib-al-Hasan after misreading one

from the left-arm spinner which came on with the arm. He faced 96 balls and struck three fours.

Paired with Blackwood on nine at the interval, Brathwaite looked a sure bet for three figures before

playing back to one from Khaled which stayed a touch low, and finding himself lbw on the stroke of

the first hour afterwards. His dismissal, which ended a partnership of 63 with the Jamaican, proved

the breakthrough Bangladesh required as Mehidy Hasan quickly got stuck into the middle and lower

order.

He struck left-hander Kyle Mayers in front for nine and got Joshua Da Silva (1) to feather a defensive

prod behind, before disposing of Alzarri Joseph without scoring also to a catch at the wicket in the

third over after tea, taken at 231 for six.

Amid the carnage, Blackwood gathered his 16th Test fifty to be 53 not out at the second interval,

but was eventually ninth out after facing 139 balls in a shade over 3 1/2 hours and striking nine fours,

brilliantly taken at cover by Mehidy Hasan off Khaled.

Trailing by 162 runs, Bangladesh got a 33-run first wicket stand from Tamim and Mahmudul Hasan Joy

(18 not out) before Joseph struck in successive overs. First, he found Tamim’s edge for Da Silva to

take a one-handed blinder in front of first slip and then got Mehidy Hasan to nick off to Mayers at

first slip.

T&T women open Super50 Cup campaign with 8-wicket win

T&T women open Super50 Cup campaign with 8-wicket win

Trinidad and Tobago women opened their Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women’s Super50 Cup campaign with an easy eight-wicket victory over the Leeward Islands at Guyana National Stadium, in Providence, yesterday.

Coming off three straight wins in the Women’s T20 Blaze, the T&T women continued their winning streak in the 50 overs competition with Shenelle Lord and Reniece Boyce hitting 30 not out and 35, respectively, as they raced to 134 for two off 35 overs after restricting their opponents to 132 for eight off 50.

Carter faces ‘acid test’ in 50m ‘fly’

Carter faces ‘acid test’ in 50m ‘fly’

TOP TEAM TTO swimmer Dylan Carter will start from lane eight, when he lines up in heat five, of the men’s 50m butterfly today when the pool competition of the 19th FINA World Aquatics (50m course) Championships splash off at the Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

Franklyn, Caesar grab ‘Grass’ gold

Franklyn, Caesar grab ‘Grass’ gold

Grounds, in Tacarigua, on Saturday.

The Burnley sprinter got to the line in a hand-timed 10.8 seconds. Stallion’s De’aundre John finished second in 11.0, with third spot going to Phoenix athlete Jasiah Rayside in 11.2.

One A Week’s Kayla Caesar was the class of the women’s 100m field, clocking 12.3 seconds to finish ahead of Phoenix’s Saline Thomas (13.9) and Gabriella Holder (15.8).

Police through to N/Zone T20 semis

Police through to N/Zone T20 semis

Police thumped Barataria Ball Players by 53 runs on Thursday to book their place in the semi-finals of the North Zone T20 competition where they will face Savannah Boys from 2 p.m. tomorrow at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex.

The victory meant Police topped their group by virtue of a better net run rate than Santa Cruz as both teams finished with seven points.

West Penn Youth football on today

The 2022 RBC West Penn Community Youth Football League kicks off today with a double header at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex.

The league opens with a 1 p.m. parade of teams, followed by a 4 p.m. clash between St Lucien/Valley United and Carenage United. At 6 p.m. Simeon Road United will take on North Coast United in the second match of the double header. The tournament will cater for Under-20 players, with the inclusion of three U-23 players per team, and is scheduled to conclude on September 27.