WI lacked proper preparation, leadership

Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt announced yesterday that a “thorough post-mortem” on the West Indies’ failed T20 World Cup campaign will be undertaken in an attempt to find “solutions” to the team’s white-ball decline.
While Skerritt noted the team’s challenges with slow bowling and the batsmen’s untimely shot selection, former player Tony Gray went further, pointing out the lack of proper preparation, experienced leadership, and questionable strategies for a World Cup tournament.
“It is hurting me…I don’t think we were prepared properly. We didn’t have a specific camp and when you are preparing for a tournament, you need specificity,” the former West Indies fast bowler explained.
“Players needed to be selected long in advance of the World Cup and specific work had to be done with them in a camp situation with all the support staff, so clear-cut plans would have been implemented and there would have been a proper educational prelude to the World Cup,” he continued.
“Having been a level-three coach and a level-three coaching assessor, I am not totally surprised,” said Gray. In terms of the batting, he said the order should have been cemented long before the tournament so that the players could build the necessary chemistry with one another and for everyone to get their roles and strategy right.
“CPL doesn’t prepare our players well enough for a World Cup, in fact we are competing against each other. You have to cement your batting order long in advance and our history has shown that in the most emphatic way. The other thing is that we have to understand the specifics about partnerships…it is not just about shot-making, it is about human chemistry,” Gray argued.
In terms of the leadership of the team, Gray said skipper Nicholas Pooran has been struggling in the white-ball format. “Pooran is at sea with his tactical awareness and he has lost the mantle of leadership because he is not scoring runs and should be relieved of the captaincy,” said Gray.
“Pooran is an example of how we are not thinking. What is his history and experience of being captain? If you look at Pooran’s batting and captaincy, it is aligned with the lack of foundation, which he has not had in first-class cricket,” Gray contends.
“Pooran hasn’t captained teams before—for example regional age-group teams—before being appointed to lead the senior West Indies team so where does he get the foundation from to captain the hardest team to captain in world cricket,” he continued. “With the way our cricket is structured, with players coming from all different regions, leadership of the West Indies side is very difficult.”
Gray also questioned the strategies of the team in the World Cup. “You are playing against Associate Members (in the qualifiers) and they are going to play with a certain degree of confidence because they have nothing to lose. We have to understand the psychology of the game in that you want to take players out of their comfort zones.
”If you have a guy bowling 150 km per hour, why are you not opening your bowling with him. You don’t want to give your opposition any level of confidence. So, my problem is that you are using bowlers who will give them confidence from the start, so when your main bowlers come on you are in trouble already, so the strategy of the coaching staff has to be looked at,” Gray assessed.
Meanwhile, the CWI president in his statement yesterday said he was “deeply disappointed with the performance”.
“I appreciate the sense of utter frustration that is being experienced by many. The ongoing inability of our batsmen to prevail over opposing slow bowling continued to be an obvious weakness in Australia, and untimely shot selections seem to be deeply embedded in the T20 batting culture of our senior team,” said Skerritt.
“However, I want to assure stakeholders that a thorough post-mortem will be carried out on all aspects of our World Cup preparation and performance, and that solutions will be found in keeping with CWI’s strategy to improve the quality and sustainability of cricket on all fronts and in all formats. West Indies cricket is bigger that any one individual or event, and continues to need the input and support of all stakeholders,” he added.
Meanwhile, former West Indies player Suruj Ragoonath said he was also disappointed with the team’s early exit and while he expected more from the team, he admitted that he wasn’t surprised by the result.