WI look for sweep

WEST INDIES captain Kraigg Brathwaite is emphasising calmness and discipline as the Caribbean side seeks to close out the series against Pakistan with another win, starting today at Sabina Park.
The West Indies are one-up in the two-match series after their thrilling one-wicket victory inside four days at the same venue last Sunday.
And while the WI bowling department performed up to standard, including a new record by 19-year-old Jayden Seales as the youngest WI bowler to get five wickets in an innings, the overall batting did not come up to scratch.
Opener Brathwaite, who played a painstakingly watchful first innings knock of 97 in the first Test, believes his side’s batting department must look to buckle down for this important rubber.
“The key is for us to stay calm and be disciplined. As a bowling group, we were fantastic (in the first Test). So we want to come back and do it again in the second. As a batting group, I think patience is key. Once we focus on small targets, the rest will take care of itself,” said Brathwaite. “Patience is key on a pitch like the first Test.”
The specific squad had not been decided up to the time Brathwaite spoke nor had any decision on changes to personnel been taken.
“But whatever team we put out there they will do the job,” Brathwaite said.
Asked about the confidence of Nkumrah Bonner and Kyle Mayers following a series of low scores in the South Africa series and the first match of the current rubber, Brathwaite said: “Well those guys are very confident and looking forward to the challenge. Ultimately, they did not get the scores they were looking for in the first Test.” Brathwaite’s confidence in the pair to improve is based on a couple of solid training sessions in the last two days.
“As batters we are looking forward to getting runs on the board. It is Test cricket and it is never easy—you gotta work—but the guys are looking forward to perform in this Test,” Brathwaite stressed.
What will be crucial is building partnerships and exercising more patience against a skilful Pakistan bowling unit that can consistently bowl to plan. “As batters, I believe who has the most patience will come out on top as a batting group. We had a few chats about it as a group... and once we have that grind, the will to be patient and the patience to have them come to you, as batters that is what we want in this game,” Brathwaite explained.
Kieran Powell’s dual failure could possibly leave the door open for a recall for Shai Hope, with left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican’s place in the final XI is also under scrutiny given the lack of success for the spinners on both teams in the first Test.
Teams:
West Indies from: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (Vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Rahkeem Cornwall, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Chemar Holder, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Jahmar Hamilton,
Pakistan from: Babar Azam (Captain) Abid Ali Imran Butt , Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Nauman Ali, Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Shah Afridi.