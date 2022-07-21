Weather-permitting, West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran wants to see his players put up more of a fight with the bat as they look to arrest their slide in One Day International cricket.
The Windies are due to tackle India at the Queen’s Park Oval from 9.30 this morning in the first game of their three-match CG United ODI Series Powered by Goldmedal.
The hosts come into the game on the back of a six-match losing streak, having been swept by Pakistan and then Bangladesh in the format in their last two series.
However, Pooran said his players are not feeling any extra stress heading into the series, which does not form part of the ICC World Cup Super League.
“The pressure is always on to win games but we are not feeling any (additional) pressure. As a young group, we know for a fact we are building towards something,” Pooran told the media during a virtual press conference yesterday after their scheduled training session at the match venue was cancelled due to rain.
“For me, I just want to see the guys continue to fight. In this series it is just for us to fight and dig deep and if you fight for as long as possible, you never know what can happen,” the West Indies white-ball captain said.
Pooran is also backing his players and himself to get it right no matter the conditions they are presented with on match-day.
“Once the conditions are good, I expect our guys to put up some good scores with the bat. Even if the conditions are bad, I expect the guys to fight. At the end of the day, it is about getting better as a team and it doesn’t really matter who the opposition is. We know what we want to do as a team and we know if we want to be a better team, we need to perform against all oppositions and that is what we want to do,” said Pooran.
The skipper noted that while the surfaces in Guyana against Bangladesh were “challenging”, we learned a lot.
He added: “The results were not in our favour but as a group, I believe in the talent we have here and the willingness of these guys to learn. Everyone wants to get better. We are just looking forward to this India series to correct some wrongs,” he added.
Echoing the sentiments of head coach Phil Simmons from the previous day, Pooran said the first goal will be to bat out 50 overs anyway they can.
“Our focus is to balance ODI with T20 and Test match cricket. We haven’t found the right template yet and everyone can see we are not batting 50 overs so that is the first box we want to tick,” Pooran explained.
And the skipper is hoping the return of top all-rounder Jason Holder could give the team the spark it needs in the ODI format.
“…Jason brings that experience in the team and we will be leaning on him as well to give us some match-winning performances,” Pooran said.
“I think all the players are motivated and all the players want to do well and that is good to see. We just need to continue to believe in each other and back our skills. We know for a fact that in the back of our minds, we want to win cricket games and everyone is doing everything necessary to perform on the cricket field. They guys are working hard and that is commendable,” Pooran added.
Giving an update on Keemo Paul’s readiness for the first game, the West Indies skipper said the all-rounder is still being monitored by doctors and they will know more on match day.
He also noted that batter Shimron Hetmyer is with the team in Trinidad and is working on his fitness levels.
“Hetmyer is here doing a little work on his fitness and it is good to see him doing that. I expect to see him sooner rather than later,” said Pooran.
Meanwhile, India travel to the Caribbean on the back of a 2-1 series victory over England but have decided to rest a few players, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
Shikhar Darwan will lead India who have enjoyed a good record against the hosts, winning a three-match series against West Indies in India earlier this year.
SQUADS
WEST INDIES: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.
INDIA: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.