WI LOOK TO CROSS LINE

They broke their One-Day losing streak with victory over New Zealand and got needed World Cup qualifying points Wednesday at Kensington Oval. And the West Indies will be looking for more of the same when they face the Black Caps today in the second day/night ODI in Barbados.
A clinical all-round performance earned Nicholas Pooran’s side a five-wicket win over World No.1 ranked New Zealand in the three-match series.
West Indies inserted New Zealand on a dry pitch that promised to assist the spinners and the Windies’ three slow bowlers justified their inclusion by taking five wickets between them
Akeal Hosein (three for 28) set the tone, supported by ODI debutants Kevin Sinclair (one for 37) and Yannic Cariah (one for 49), while pacers Alzarri Joseph (three for 36) and H older (two for 39) kept the pressure on as New Zealand were dismissed for 190 with 28 balls to spare.
“They handled the pressure really well,” Pooran said of his spinners in a post-match interview. “I think Yannic was brilliant, he showcased his talent...West Indies team have been looking for leg-spinners and it’s nice for him to get the opportunity...Kevin was in the T20 team and getting his (ODI) opportunity today (Wednesday), he kept it economical as he normally does and it just happened that he could contribute for us today.”
Faced with a target of 191 for victory, the WI survived the loss of Kyle Mayers and key batter Shai Hope inside the inside the first Powerplay and did not lose their grip on the game.
That was mainly because of the slowly maturing touch player Brooks, who marked his first ODI in his native Barbados with a Man-of-the-Match 79, much of which was made in a partnership of 75 with skipper Pooran for the fourth wicket before Tim Southee dismissed Pooran two balls on resumption from a rain break.
Brooks told CWI Media it was a “wonderful feeling” to lead the team to victory.
“It’s my first ODI here in Barbados. I remember Jason Holder telling me this morning I need to make it a memorable one. I’m just happy that we got over the line...We all know how important these three ODIs are for us going forward for the World Cup so it’s good to start with a W.”
Both he and Pooran said they regretted not being able to finish the job themselves.
Today, Brooks is hoping that he and his team-mates can keep building on what they have been trying to do this year in ODIs.
“We have been trying to improve as a team,” he said. “When we look at our last series against India, the batting performances, getting 300-plus in back-to-back games and even though we lost the games, that was good for a team like us that are now building and getting ready for the World Cup next year.
“To come here and win the first game against the Kiwis in difficult conditions is a real plus.”
Looking ahead to today, Brooks added: “I guess it’s just to trust the processes that we’ve been doing, to stay consistent...We just gotta come back strong, apply the basics and put our best foot forward and I believe we should cross the line.”