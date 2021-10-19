WI looking to rebound vs Afghans in final warm-up

Akeal Hosein

‘LISTEN HERE’: West Indies’ left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, right, with assistant coach Roddy Estwick during the team’s training session in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, yesterday. —Photo: CWI

Having lost their first warm-up match on Monday, the West Indies will have a few questions to answer when they tackle Afghanistan in their final T20 World Cup warm-up match at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, from 10 a.m. today.

While most of the frontline batters, except for opener Evin Lewis, got a knock on Monday, the defending champions could only muster 130 for seven from their allotted 20 overs.

Also missing out on Monday were all-rounders Dwayne Bravo and Andre Russell and Fabian Allen.

Russell is recovering from a hamstring injury that he picked up during the preceding Indian Premier League, and which forced him to miss the final when Kolkata Knight Riders lost to Chennai Super Kings.

The Windies camp is hopeful that Russell will be fit for the tournament opener and today’s match will provide an opportunity for the all-rounder to prove his fitness with just a few days left before the title defence officially gets under way.

Meanwhile, Bravo was on the sidelines during Monday’s game while Allen did not bat or bowl in the encounter.

Most of the runs came from Shimron Hetmyer, who made 28, Chris Gayle, who scored 20, and skipper Kieron Pollard, who finished off the innings with five fours to boost the total.

While many of the batsmen got starts, none went on to get a big score as the Windies, who are known for their power-hitting, counted just one six in the innings and 15 boundaries in total.

That lone six was struck by vice-captain Nicholas Pooran off left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi while five of the total boundary count came in the final over when Pollard struck right arm pacer Harris Rauf for five consecutive fours before he was bowled off the final delivery of the innings.

The total was never enough to challenge Pakistan, who romped to 131 for three off 15.3 overs. Veteran Windies quick Ravi Rampaul was back in the starting line-up, taking one wicket for 19 from three overs, while Hayden Walsh Jr grabbed two for 41 from 3.3 overs.

Their opponents also started with a loss, going under to South Africa by 41 runs, also on Monday. While the Afghanistan bowling was good enough to restrict South Africa to 145 for five, their batting could not deliver in their reply of 104-8.

Pollard’s men will be looking to bounce back with a victory today as they look to stay positive ahead of their first match of the main tournament, on Saturday, against reigning 50-over World Cup champions England.

Racing returns weekend

THERE will be horse racing after all on Saturday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

The Arima Race Club (ARC) had been preparing to resume the sport on Saturday after a six-month shutdown because of Covid-19. But Prime Minster Keith Rowley put a spoke in their wheel during the government’s media briefing last Saturday when he gave the green light for the resumption of the sport from November 1.

TIME FOR CALM

TIME FOR CALM

KENWYNE JONES thinks his role as interim head coach is to bring stability to the national women’s team following a recent period of trauma within the programme.

Speaking during an online press briefing yesterday, the former Trinidad and Tobago men’s captain acknowledged that there has been upheaval within the team. But he thought those events could motivate and even strengthen the players.

T&T sweep P/Rico in ‘Pan Am’ table tennis

DESPITE a convincing victory yesterday, Trinidad and Tobago failed to advance to the knockout stage of the older category in the Pan American Under-11 & Under-13 Table Tennis Championships in Ecuador.

The duo of Chloe Fraser and Jordan Thong took down Puerto Rico 3-0, but they had lost 3-1 to Colombia and 3-2 to Peru when the tournament served off on Monday.

Sloppy Bangladesh beat Oman

Sloppy Bangladesh beat Oman

Bangladesh overcame sloppy fielding and erratic bowling to beat co-host Oman by 26 runs yesterday at Al Amerat Cricket Ground and keep its hopes alive of advancing in the T20 World Cup.

Scotland, which upset Bangladesh in their Group B opening game, eliminated spirited debutant Papua New Guinea by recording a 17-run victory earlier yesterday.

Once a year in October...

Once a year in October...

October is Calypso History Month. And if he was still alive, Lord Christo would have been ready to sing:

“Once a year in October, fete fuh so in Queen’s Park Savannah.

Carnival out of season, every man know the reason,

Colleges in the city fighting for football supremacy.”