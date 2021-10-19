WI looking to rebound vs Afghans in final warm-up

Having lost their first warm-up match on Monday, the West Indies will have a few questions to answer when they tackle Afghanistan in their final T20 World Cup warm-up match at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, from 10 a.m. today.
While most of the frontline batters, except for opener Evin Lewis, got a knock on Monday, the defending champions could only muster 130 for seven from their allotted 20 overs.
Also missing out on Monday were all-rounders Dwayne Bravo and Andre Russell and Fabian Allen.
Russell is recovering from a hamstring injury that he picked up during the preceding Indian Premier League, and which forced him to miss the final when Kolkata Knight Riders lost to Chennai Super Kings.
The Windies camp is hopeful that Russell will be fit for the tournament opener and today’s match will provide an opportunity for the all-rounder to prove his fitness with just a few days left before the title defence officially gets under way.
Meanwhile, Bravo was on the sidelines during Monday’s game while Allen did not bat or bowl in the encounter.
Most of the runs came from Shimron Hetmyer, who made 28, Chris Gayle, who scored 20, and skipper Kieron Pollard, who finished off the innings with five fours to boost the total.
While many of the batsmen got starts, none went on to get a big score as the Windies, who are known for their power-hitting, counted just one six in the innings and 15 boundaries in total.
That lone six was struck by vice-captain Nicholas Pooran off left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi while five of the total boundary count came in the final over when Pollard struck right arm pacer Harris Rauf for five consecutive fours before he was bowled off the final delivery of the innings.
The total was never enough to challenge Pakistan, who romped to 131 for three off 15.3 overs. Veteran Windies quick Ravi Rampaul was back in the starting line-up, taking one wicket for 19 from three overs, while Hayden Walsh Jr grabbed two for 41 from 3.3 overs.
Their opponents also started with a loss, going under to South Africa by 41 runs, also on Monday. While the Afghanistan bowling was good enough to restrict South Africa to 145 for five, their batting could not deliver in their reply of 104-8.
Pollard’s men will be looking to bounce back with a victory today as they look to stay positive ahead of their first match of the main tournament, on Saturday, against reigning 50-over World Cup champions England.