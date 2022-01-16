WI lose decider

IRELAND came from behind in the CG Insurance three-match ODI series to stun West Indies, squeaking to a two-wicket victory yesterday in the decider to claim a historic 2-1 series victory, at Sabina Park.
The Irish have taken 20 points from this series and are currently third on the ICC Super League table. The Windies’ questionable batting judgement coupled with Ireland’s aggressive field placing and pressure-inducing bowling combined to derail the WI efforts of winning the match and the series.
The “men in maroon” managed 212 in 44.4 overs, a sub-par total which had seemed improbable when the hosts were reeling 119-7 after 28 overs.
Man-of-the-Match Andy Mc Brine (59) and 22-year-old Harry Tector (52), also key protagonists in the Irish’s victory in game two on Thursday, reproduced similar heroics again yesterday, featuring in a crucial 79-run partnership to help the visitors reach their target. Chasing 213, Ireland ended on 214-8 with 31 balls to spare.
WI skipper Kieron Pollard lost the toss for the third consecutive match and the hosts’ batting frailty again reared its head as Pollard’s men squandered a solid opening partnership between Shai Hope and Justin Greaves.
“I think it is a sad day. It’s a sad day for us. It’s a sad day for WI cricket overall,” lamented Pollard. “Obviously, as players, we take responsibility. As the leader of the team, I take responsibility for our performance on the field. And it is very, very disappointing. It is a bitter pill to swallow.”
Pollard pointed out that the regional team has a batting problem when you look at the record over the last one-year period. He noted that all stakeholders need to examine the issue with a view to coming up with a solution if WI cricket is to progress.
Meanwhile, stand-in Ireland captain Paul Stirling was on the other end of the emotional spectrum to Pollard. “We are delighted. It doesn’t happen every day. We don’t come out on away trips and turn over a side like the WI every day, so I am very proud of the lads, about how they performed especially being one down in the series. That’s really pleasing that we can come back from that and win these two games.”
Earlier, the WI got off to their best start of the series, a 72-run association in which Hope struck his 20th ODI half-century (53 from 39 balls) and was the dominant partner with Greaves (12).
That Hope knock counted for little following his departure—a wicket out of the blue, after top-edging Craig Young’s short delivery down to Josh Little at fine leg—signalling a collapse of seven West Indian wickets for a mere 47 runs.
Hope had taken advantage of Ireland’s opening bowler Little’s troubles with his follow-through, venturing into the danger zone to the point where umpire Joel Wilson issued two cautions. Wilson also asserted himself when the Irish bowler tried to argue over those warnings.
Little proved ineffective (9-0-55-0), the antithesis of the wily and competitive Mc Brine (10-2-28-4) who finished the top wicket-taker of the series (10) with his second four-wicket haul in consecutive matches and the plucky Young (43-3 yesterday and nine wickets overall).
The WI were spared their blushes by a 63-run partnership between their top all-rounder Jason Holder (44) and Akeal Hosein (23) and a cameo by Odean Smith (20 not out, 10 balls) in yet another innings in which they did not utilise their full allotment of overs.
Ireland started shakily. After Alzarri Joseph had William Porterfield caught on the third-man boundary off the first ball of the innings, Holder failed to increase the pressure, shelling a regulation catch at second slip to let Stirling off the hook off Romario Shepherd’s fourth ball of the second over.
Stirling scored 44 and partnered in a crucial 73-run stand with Mc Brine, who continued the run-getting with Tector, who secured his seventh 50 in the last 10 ODIs Ireland have played. It was also his third consecutive half-century in this series. Roston Chase and Akeal Hosein sent a few shivers down Irish spines, picking up Curtis Campher, Tector, Gareth Delaney and George Dockrell in the space of three overs, for 28 runs, the score on 208-8. But Young steered a Shepherd delivery to the point boundary and Ireland to the historic triumph pretty comfortably.