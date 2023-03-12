WI must manage players’ workloads better

Interim West Indies men’s head coach Andre Coley says balancing the workload of the international players is the key to making the team more competitive.

Coley’s comments followed Saturday’s 284-run defeat in the second Test in Johannesburg inside four days that condemned the Kraigg Brathwaite-led side to a 2-0 series loss.

The South African sweep came despite Windies pacer Alzarri Joseph emerging as the joint-leading wicket-taker in the series alongside South African spearhead Kagiso Rabada; a five-wicket haul for veteran seamer Kemar Roach in the first Test; a record-equalling seven dismissals in an innings from wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva, also in that first match; and an innings-reviving knock of 81 not out from all-rounder Jason Holder in the second Test.

Following the match, Coley acknowledged the effort of those players in particular. “Jason is someone who gives his all like the majority of the players, Coley said in a post match press conference. “This morning (Saturday) for instance, he was on fumes literally and he is always someone who raises his hand up and says ‘coach, I’m going to give you everything today.’

“He continues to be a valuable member of our team. Because of the volume of bowling he is required to do occasionally, he ends up batting at number eight, and then has to have a heavy workload batting and bowling, so I do believe that Jason has a lot of value to add, not only in Test cricket but across all formats.”

Coley added: “It becomes important for us to manage him, to help him manage himself, not only physically but mentally. The Windies coach also noted that, “Kemar Roach has put in a lot, Alzarri plays franchise cricket around the world and is also in the three (WI) squads.

“He’s also a young person that we’re looking to be a leader in the future... Kraigg (Brathwaite) as the leader of the group is crucial to the set-up and wicketkeeper Joshua (Da Silva ), he was fantastic behind the wicket for us. Obviously didn’t get the volume of runs he would have wanted in front, but yes, quite a few players there that we believe we need to continue to support in addition to the rest of the squad.”

In order to get the best out of these players and those others who play in multiple formats, Coley said, “balance is important.”

He added: “If we can, over the next 12 months, plan out with the key members of the different squads...how we could best manage the load, not only in international cricket but in franchise cricket, to keep everyone as fresh as possible, I think we would have a good chance of being more competitive.”

SENIOR men’s football coach Angus Eve credited his staff and players as the Soca Warriors were able to grind out a 1-0 victory over Jamaica in the first of their two friendlies in the “Land of Reggae” on Saturday night.

A Reon Moore 67th-minute strike assured Eve and his charges of a marginal win over the Reggae Boyz—being led by new coach Heimir Hallgrimsson—in Montego Bay.

JELANI NEDD and Javon Ramroop were crowned national champions in the Juvenile division after the first two days of The Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) National Track Championships for Tinymites, Juveniles, and Masters at the National Cycling Centre (NCC) which continued Friday night in Balmain, Couva.

MORVANT CALEDONIA UNITED shut out Cunupia FC 2-0 in their Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) game to earn full points at the Arima Velodrome last evening.

Two strikes within seven minutes from Osafa Simpson and Sean Bonval proved good enough for the Morvant-based side to secure full points.

The goals came from two defensive blunders from Cunupia FC’s experienced players.

FIRE and Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) were the big winners Saturday in the COURTS All Sectors Netball League (ASNL).

At the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, UTC won the Jean Pierre Knockout in the Championship Division, beating Fire, while Fire captured the Steve Sarjeant KO in the Premiership, stopping the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT).

Sunil Narine sparked a spectacular second innings collapse to set up an eight-wicket victory for QPCC 1 over Victoria Sports when the fifth round of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board’s Premiership 1 competition concluded yesterday.

