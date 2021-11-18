Shimron Hetmyer

FLASHBACK: West Indies Under-19 skipper Shimron Hetmyer at the 2016 ICC U-19 World Cup in Bangladesh.

Hosts West Indies will launch their 2022 ICC Under-19 World Cup bid with a clash against three-time champions Australia, after being installed in a group alongside Sri Lanka and Scotland.

The 48-match itinerary, announced Wednesday, sees 2016 champions West Indies in the curtain-raiser on January 14 at the Guyana National Stadium -- one of ten host venues across four countries for the tournament which runs until February 5.

Sixteen teams will compete in four groups also spread across venues in Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua and Barbuda and St Kitts and Nevis.

Sixteen warm-up matches will be contested from January 9-12 in St Kitts and Nevis and Guyana, while Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua will host one semi-final on February 2, with the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, also in Antigua, staging the other semi-final on February 1 and the final four days later.

Reigning champions Bangladesh have been installed in Group A with England, Canada and United Arab Emirates while traditional powerhouses India are alongside Ireland, South Africa and Uganda in Group B. Afghanistan, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea and Zimbabwe comprise Group C.

The Plate stage of the tournament will be played in Trinidad and Tobago from January 25-31, with the second round Super League set for Antigua and Barbuda from January 26.

ICC’s head of events, Chris Tetley, said there was great anticipation surrounding the tournament. “So many of the best players have competed at the U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup including Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Joe Root and Shimron Hetmyer and we are looking forward to the 2022 edition to see who emerges as the future stars,” he said.

“We are delighted that the West Indies will be hosting this event and we wish all the teams the very best in their preparations for the tournament and to Cricket West Indies in organising the event.”

The tournament is the first-ever ICC Under-19 being staged in the Caribbean.

...New Zealand withdraw from

Under-19 Men’s World Cup

New Zealand have pulled out of the ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup when the tournament is held in the Caribbean next January, because of extensive Covid-19 quarantine rules players would face on return home.

Scotland, who narrowly missed out on direct qualification, was named as the replacement team to participate in Group D alongside hosts West Indies, Australia and Sri Lanka, in the 14th edition of the tournament that will be played across 10 venues in Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana, St Kitts-Nevis, and T&T, between January 14 and February 5.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said it made the difficult decision to withdraw from the tournament due to extensive mandatory quarantine restrictions for minors on their return home.

Returnees to New Zealand face seven days in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) followed by self-isolation until a negative day-9 test is received.

“Some of these guys in the Under-19 set-ups can be as young as 16,” said NZC head of communications Richard Boock. “We didn’t think it was appropriate to force young people to undergo MIQ.”

Scotland lead coach Gordon Drummond said that while this was “not the way we would have wanted to be included in the competition”, it will be “a great opportunity for our young cricketers to gain more experience of international cricket and challenge themselves against the best players in the world at their stage”.

“We know these tournaments are hugely valuable in the development of our young cricketers. After the disappointment of the qualifiers, I know the group are determined to be as competitive in the tournament and cause some upsets along the way,” he added.

