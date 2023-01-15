WI players struggle as Knight Riders lose again

Andre Russell sparkled but only briefly as West Indies players struggled for impact in the International League T20, leaving star-studded Abu Dhabi Knight Riders with a six-wicket defeat to Gulf Giants, yesterday.

Knight Riders were held to a hugely disappointing 114 for nine from their 20 overs despite Russell’s attempt to jump-start the innings with a 12-ball, 26. Brandon King (4), Akeal Hosein (5) and captain Sunil Narine (11) all failed, Irishman Paul Stirling (20) the only other batsman to reach the 20s, as Barbados-born England seamer Chris Jordan helped wreck the innings with three for 28.

Giants made light of the target, overhauling it with 34 balls to spare with Shimron Hetmyer (14 not out) providing the finishing touches by carting left-arm spinner Hosein over long-on for six to tie the scores before pinching a single to deep square.

Captain James Vince inspired the run chase with 65 from 44 balls, posting 75 for the second wicket before becoming one of three wickets to tumble for one run in the space of four balls, when he was bowled by off-spinner Narine (2-21) in the 12th over. Fast bowler Ravi Rampaul, 38, and Hosein finished with a wicket apiece.

Choosing to bat, Knight Riders had earlier suffered a top order collapse to be 34 for four in the eighth over before Russell arrived to blast a brace of sixes and fours, forming the most productive stand of the innings—22 for the fifth wicket with Hosein. But Jordan ended Russell’s cameo in the 12th over with a rapid yorker which accounted for the batsman’s off-stump.

The defeat was Knight Riders’ second in as many games.

In Dubai, Evin Lewis failed to score for the second straight innings as his Sharjah Warriors fell to their second successive defeat in a seven-wicket loss to Sherfane Rutherford’s Desert Vipers.

Richards Jr falters in Latin American Champs

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s junior golfer Chris Richards Jr finished the Latin American Amateur Championships in 46th place following his final round score of five-over par 72 at the Grand Reserve Golf Club, in Puerto Rico, yesterday.

Sussex confirm Seales will miss County stint

West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales will no longer join Sussex due to a knee injury that will rule him out for at least four months.

Seales, 21, was set to play County Championship and Vitality Blast cricket for the Hove club during the first three months of the 2023 season but will now undergo surgery.

IDEAL START

Zaida James brought her experience to bear with an explosive all-round performance as West Indies Rising Stars edged Ireland women by seven runs in their opening game of the ICC Under-19 Women’s World Cup, yesterday.

WTA: Return to China requires resolution to Peng case

The return of WTA tournaments to China in 2023 will hinge on a resolution to the Peng Shuai issue, with the governing body of the women’s game telling Reuters it had still not met the Chinese former doubles world number one personally.

Much work to be done

From a batting perspective, the Soca Kings North/South Classic further highlighted what was already a concern for the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force.

The team, led by Darren Bravo, departs in 12 days for the opening round of the West Indies Championship against the Windward Islands Volcanoes in Grenada. And head coach David Furlonge concedes there is still much work to be done, though optimistic that they will be ready.