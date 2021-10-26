They say the eyes are the window to the soul. The fellow who thought that up was thinking about people like Kieron Pollard yesterday.
As “Polly,” hands on his knees, looked up at the white ball, so cleanly struck by Aiden Markram as it sailed over the boundary ropes to put South Africa on the brink of victory, his eyes were saying: “Dis is pressure!”
The black dots in the middle of his face were chirping: “They going to ask me about Roston Chase again, and why he didn’t play and why Chris Gayle still in the side.”
The West Indies captain, an intelligent man, is very good at anticipating questions from the media. So he would not have enjoyed the prospect of having to explain his side’s continued lack of performance at this T20 World Cup.
Doing my own anticipating, I expect that at some stage in his post-match press conference, he would have said something like, “these things happen in cricket.”
Well, many things happen in sport that are unexpected, that on the day, can be beyond the control of the competitors. But I’m sure, sure that the beatings the Windies have suffered so far have nothing to do with mishap or the unexpected. No, West Indies have been treading on their own stumps.
Yesterday, Evin Lewis got 56, and West Indies didn’t lose their first wicket until Lewis fell in the 11th over (73 for one). Yet there was not another score of 20 or more from those in the top four.
Lendl Simmons made a belaboured 16. Nicholas Pooran moved up to No.3 and career opener Chris Gayle dropped lower again to No.4, but neither man gave the innings any momentum. A solid start was frittered away and South Africa were comfortable in getting to their 144 target. By contrast, three of their top four made 39, 43 and 51.
Patchy batting at the top has been going on since the 14 warm-up games the WI played earlier this year, including in the five-match series against the Proteas which Pollard’s men lost.
Lacking in the 55 debacle against England and yesterday, was a man in the middle with the form and the adaptability to keep things ticking. The evidence over recent months is that Roston Chase is that man. And yet, he has been nowhere to be seen in this World Cup so far.
It goes without saying that Pollard and coach Phil Simmons had a plan going into this tournament for how the team should play. And showing faith in trusted personnel is necessary for such plans to work. But there has to be a balance. In a competition where every result is important, sentiment does not win you any points; form and decisive decision-making do.
Both of those elements demanded that Chase be in the Windies side from the England match. His presence would not have guaranteed victory, but it would certainly have given more stability and fluidity to the batting lineup than it currently has.
The West Indies’ next match is against qualifiers Bangladesh. It is their best chance of winning a match in this group. They must take it to maintain their already fading hopes of making it out of the Super 12s.
So as they mull things over and plan for Friday, the Windies think tank has a lot of introspection to do. It has tough decisions to make.
Simmons and Pollard have invested a lot of trust in veteran Gayle and budding talents Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran. They have entrusted the job of getting the team off to a good start to Lendl Simmons. But they must now decide whether they can afford to continue to gamble on all four — for at this stage, it is a gamble — or do they promote Chase and Andre Fletcher. These may be the most crucial decisions they make in this series; for how the team performs the rest of the way could have implications for both captain and coach.
The selection of the 15-man squad has been questioned repeatedly, and so far, the critics would feel their protests have been justified.
Pollard was hired to develop the West Indies’ white-ball team, with this World Cup being the first major assignment. Depending on how badly things go the rest of the way, it would be reasonable to expect Cricket West Indies to assess the direction the team is going in.
Pollard’s heavy beard couldn’t hide his disappointment over how yesterday turned out in Dubai. But he has been around long enough to know that some of the worst situations can be salvaged in the nick of time. But to get back in the game in this World Cup, his team must make some decisive plays —no more slipping in the crease.
