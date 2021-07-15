West Indies coach Phil Simmons is backing veteran Chris Gayle to still be a force for the West Indies when the delayed ICC World T20 tournament comes around in October.
Gayle, 41, was a member of both the WI teams that became World champions in 2012 and 2016. But the form of T20 cricket’s most prolific batsman has been questioned in recent years. However, following Gayle’s Man-of-the Match 67 in the third match of the current series against Australia on Monday, Simmons stressed there was a definite role still for Gayle in the World Cup squad.
“We’ve seen what he’s been doing in practice; we’ve seen what he’s done in IPL in UAE (2019) where the games are going to be played in the World Cup and we thought that this is a position that he can fill for us,” Simmons said in a post game interview with former WI players Ian Bishop and Sir Curtly Ambrose. “He started badly. It was highlighted that he wasn’t getting anything but what he’s been doing; we know where his heart is and today he showed what we’ve been insisting that he can do,” the WI coach continued. “He was absolutely happy tonight because he wants to do well for West Indies; he’s always wanted to do well for West Indies and tonight he showed why we have him there and why we backing him.”
The half-century was Gayle’s first in a T20 for the Windies since 2016; and during it, he became the first man to score 14,000 runs in T20 cricket. However, Gayle said his focus was on the World Cup itself. And Simmons also declared that in the case of the “Universe Boss,” his value to the Windies went beyond what he did on the field.
“He’s unbelievable in the dressing room,” Simmons said. “The amount of experience he has, he doesn’t shout and scream...well he does when he has to, but he offers advice quietly. When it’s time to say things, we have him as a mentor added to him playing; so in the dressing room he is allowed to say what he has to say. When he speaks all of us listen because there is no greater T20 player that has passed through the world.
“He has a lot to give in the dressing room and that’s a huge part of having him there; not just the runs that he’s started scoring now but just his advice, his backing for the captain (Kieron Pollard) and the VC (vice-captain Nicholas Pooran) who has been captain for these three games.”
Gayle was not able to follow up Monday’s effort with another big score in the fourth T20I on Wednesday, making just one. But failures like those are unlikely to change his standing with team-mates or coach.
“He wants to do well and that’s the biggest part for us in the dressing room,” Simmons said.