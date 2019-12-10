Kieron Pollard returns to what has become his home away from home and West Indies coach Phil Simmons believes the West Indies captain’s familiarity and knowledge of the conditions with the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will be invaluable in today’s T20 series decider against India at that venue.
Simmons said confidence would not be lacking in the Windies’ ranks following their eight-wicket victory over India on Sunday tnat levelled the three-match series 1-1, with one to play.
“I think we are confident because of the way we played in the two games before. We lost one and won the second one and I think that brings the confidence. The way we’ve been playing and preparing, I think that gives me confidence and it gives the players confidence,” the West Indies coach said during the pre-match press conference yesterday.
He also gave an update on spin bowling all-rounder Fabian Allen’s recovery, confirming that the all-rounder would not take the field today.
“He is still not fit enough to play but he is coming along. It is a big miss for us because he is an exciting player,” the coach added.
Simmons also felt that Sheldon Cottrell has also been in good form for the Windies in limited overs play, saying: “I think he has been brilliant for West Indies in white ball cricket. He knows his game and knows exactly what he can do.”
But even with an in-form Cottrell, Simmons still recognised that any total can be chased at the Wankhede and Pollard’s ten years of experience playing with the home team, Mumbai Indians, at the venue could prove crucial in the outcome of today’s match.
“In IPL and international cricket you have seen totals over 200 can be chased here (Mumbai). It is that sort of ground. There is a lot to think about in this match.
There is a dew factor and you never know what is a good score when you are batting first. I think any score can be chased down...I don’t worry about the toss too much. We will be prepared to bat or bowl first,” he added.
Simmons was also very clear on the importance of his captain’s familiarity with the ground and playing conditions in the series decider.
“Pollard has played a lot at this venue while the others have not played that much,” he said. “His experience will be invaluable. He’s been here for ten years so he knows things inside out and that will definitely help our bowlers. There are a few youngsters in the team and it will definitely help them.”
As for the West Indies captain, while not making any predictions, he echoed coach Simmons in praising the players for their effort on Sunday.
“What we can control is what’s in front of us,” Pollard said. “To be able to restrict India to 170 after my expensive over, it was fantastic. The way we batted, we had discussed how to approach the game, and the boys played it well.”
Meanwhile, Simmons wants to see better fielding from his team and warned against giving the Indian batsmen any second chances.
“I do not like excuses. I think if you drop a catch, it is your fault. You can blame the lights but I think we just have to keep working hard so that we do not drop any catches,” he concluded.
SQUADS:
WEST INDIES – Kieron Pollard (captain), Shai Hope, Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.
INDIA – Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.