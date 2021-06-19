WI rolled over

Despite restricting South Africa to 298 in the first session yesterday, the West Indies could not capitalise with the bat as they were rolled over for 149 at stumps on the second day of the first Test at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia.
Still behind by 149 runs, Shai Hope described it as a “pretty average” day for the hosts, who would have wanted to be in a much better position after their performance with the ball.
Medium pacer Kyle Mayers turned out to be the early morning hero for the hosts, grabbing three wickets for 28, including the main obstacle Quinton De Kock for 96 to all but end South Africa’s first innings resistance.
But batting continued to be a source of great concern for the hosts as they again struggled to come to terms with the South African bowlers, losing a steady stream of wickets throughout the day to according to Hope, “undo all the hard work” they would have done with the ball.
The only bright spots with the bat came from Hope himself, who fell for a patient 43 off 103 balls and vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood, who compiled 49 off 106 balls.
After the bowlers stepped up to keep the West Indies in the hunt in the first session, the home team had a disastrous start with the bat, losing skipper Kraigg Brathwaite off the first ball of their reply after lunch.
He gloved a ball down the leg-side off Kagiso Rabada with wicketkeeper De Kock taking the catch. It was initially ruled not out but upon review, the batsman was sent on his way.
The other West Indies opener Kieran Powell also failed to get going, hitting one four before he was trapped lbw by Lungi Ngidi. The batsman reviewed the decision but didn’t get a reprieve, with DRS showing the ball would have gone on to clip the bails.
The innings declined further when Roston Chase flicked an Anrich Nortje delivery straight into the hands of Kyle Verreynne at shot leg with the Windies now in serious trouble at 30 for three inside the first 30 minutes of their innings.
Things didn’t get better for the hosts in the second session. They lost Mayers to the first ball from spinner Keshav Maharaj just before tea as the batsman was drawn into a drive and edged to first slip Aiden Markram for 12.
Hope’s resistance continued at the other end as the hosts went to tea at 56 for four, with the right hander unbeaten on 25 and Blackwood keeping him company on two.
But Hope couldn’t hold out, playing a ball that kept low from Ngidi back onto his stumps for a patient 43 off 103 balls as the Windies lost their fifth wicket with the score still in double digits.
Holder, who came to the middle ahead of Joshua Da Silva, didn’t last long, playing a loose drive to a wide ball from Rabada that went straight to Keegan Petersen at gully.
Blackwood’s resistance continued into the final session with the batsman growing in confidence but losing partners steadily. It was just a matter of surviving until the close but even that was too much to ask, with Blackwood the last wicket to fall for 49.
Earlier, the Windies took the new ball after another delayed start and made steady inroads, with Kemar Roach striking in the seventh over of the day to remove overnight batsman Mulder.
Roach set him up with two balls that swung into the batsman before getting one to move away and take the outside edge of a defensive prod, the ball sailing into the safe gloves of wicketkeeper Da Silva.
The other overnight batsman De Kock, who was on 59 at the start, tried to replicate his resistance from the first Test when he batted with the tail to score his sixth Test ton. He was getting success, slowing making his way into the 90s and looking set for his second straight century.
It was a frustrating period for the hosts, but Brathwaite’s men struck back in the final 15 minutes of the session to swing the momentum in their favour.
Holder started the final procession of South African wickets, enticing Maharaj into a drive and getting an outside edge to Da Silva.
Mayers then struck in the next over to all but end South Africa’s first innings resistance as De Kock, who was just four runs away from triple figures, slashed at a ball that was moving away from him and got an edge that came off Da Silva’s gloves and landed in the lap of Hope.
Jayden Seales then showed off his athleticism in the field, taking a diving catch at midwicket to remove Nortje to give Mayers his third wicket of the match before Roach wrapped up the innings with the scalp of Lungi Ngidi as the visitors fell two runs short of 300.
Still, ahead by 149 runs by the close, the visitors will start their second innings today looking to pile more pressure on the Windies and put themselves in a position to wrap up the series.